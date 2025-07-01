Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Qatar Airways experience
David321

481 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320050 1-Jul-2025 10:56
Send private message quote this post

Not a rant or complaint, just sharing what I thought was pretty poor service along with some bad luck traveling with Qatar Airways.

 

My in-laws have been in NZ for 6 months, we booked them return tickets last August, from new years eve until 25th June.

 

Itinerary was Armenia, Qatar, New Zealand and then back again the same way but in reverse.

 

They got here fine, then for their trip back I escorted them to Auckland (we live in Chch) to help them find their way to the hotel we booked for the night before, and to the airport the next day etc (they are elderly and speak little english).

 

Due to Iran launching missiles at US the US base in Qatar and seeing the disruptions caused by the closing of air space I was keeping a close eye on the flight information to ensure it was still going ahead.

 

Google flight status said confirmed the day before and right up until we boarded the plane to Auckland, and the same was displayed on the Qatar Airways website. So we got to Auckland Tuesday evening for the flight on Wednesday, I checked the flight status again at the bag check, and google was now displaying "cancelled" for their flight to Doha the next day, so I logged into Qatar Airways website using the booking my inlaws had and the flight was showing confirmed, I also had not received any emails from Qatar Airways at all saying the flight was cancelled. I figured maybe this was a glitch due to so many flights being cancelled and restarted in Doha.

 

I tried calling the airline Tuesday night when we got to the hotel but got the usual "this line is busy, please call again later" that Qatar Airways had been playing to anyone who called (I had being trying for days to get through to them about another problem).

 

The next day we headed to the airport to see on the displays that the flight was cancelled and there was only a handful of angry customers in the check in que being told by Qatar Airways staff the flight was cancelled.

 

When we finally got a chance to talk to someone they informed us the flight was cancelled, I asked them to put my inlaws on the next flight, they advised they can not do that and said to avoid Qatar as there is 20,000 stranded at their airport amid major cancellations and disruptions.

 

They suggested refunding the return part of our ticket and booking another flight with a different airline back to Armenia, I informed them the refund amount would not nearly cover the cost of a new last minute ticket to Armenia and also advised them Armenian passport holders need transit visas for nearly all countries. They checked on their visa checking software and informed them to go via China or Singapore as they do not need visas there, I then pointed out there was no onwards tickets to Armenia from those countries and I wasn't going to send my elderly in-laws a an airport and country they have never been to especially when they don't speak english.

 

The airline gave them a voucher for a hotel and said we need to call the number they had given me to arrange another flight. 

 

We got back to the hotel and the number they gave me did not work so I tried the NZ number I had been trying without luck for days, luckily I got threw with that number (after 50 mins on hold), they re-booked my inlaws on the next flight to Qatar from NZ with an available connecting flight to Armenia, this was to be on Saturday.

 

This meant another two nights in the hotel which we forked out $400 for plus the meals etc. I also had to miss my flight back to chch which was supposed to be just after their original departure.

 

Next was canceling the accom they had in doha along with airport transfers, and re-booking for their new flight details.

 

I got another flight back to Chch that night.

 

Saturday arrived and my inlaws checked in and got on the plane, after a long time sitting on the plane they were told to get off as there was technical issues, they were given a small voucher for a cafe in the airport. 5 Hours later the issue was fixed and they were off on the 17 hour flight to Doha.

 

They have Russian travel insurance but I have my doubts it will cover their further stay at the hotel along with food etc. I imagine we will need receipts and some sort of proof the flight was cancelled?

 

Anyone else been through something similar? I was going to complain to Qatar Airways, but I honestly think the amount of complaints they must be getting right now will make our issue seem pretty insignificant.

 

Forgot to add: the airline would only cover one night at the hotel out of curtesy as they said they are not liable because it is a disruption caused by government not the airline itself. 




_David_

Create new topic
wellygary
8279 posts

Uber Geek


  #3388577 1-Jul-2025 11:14
Send private message quote this post

I'm not hopeful that any travel insurance will pay out for your situation given it was  due to "Acts of War" 

 

 

 

This is a pretty big "get out of jail free cards" for Travel insurance and the travel sector generally, 



Eva888
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3388596 1-Jul-2025 11:45
Send private message quote this post

I think that while matters could easily change for the worst it would be wise for anyone taking insurance to write and ask specifically if it will cover delays because of airlines diverting because of safety issues in a country that they fly to or over. Considering that Qatar is NOT at war I think there needs to be clarity for such situations so you have a written determination you can hold them to. 

 

Just because they divert an airline they can’t expect passengers to foot the cost of accommodation in an unplanned destination. 

wellygary
8279 posts

Uber Geek


  #3388600 1-Jul-2025 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Eva888:

 

I think that while matters could easily change for the worst it would be wise for anyone taking insurance to write and ask specifically if it will cover delays because of airlines diverting because of safety issues in a country that they fly to or over. Considering that Qatar is NOT at war I think there needs to be clarity for such situations so you have a written determination you can hold them to. 

 

Just because they divert an airline they can’t expect passengers to foot the cost of accommodation in an unplanned destination. 

 

 

This is from 1cover NZ 

 

its pretty clear that war does need to be declared by anyone... and lobbing missiles at a country ( ie qatar) is clearly likely to fit the definition 

 

Definitions: 

 

20. Acts of war or violence

 

A) and B) are about nuclear, chemical and biological attacks, 

 

C) Any act of war, whether war is declared or not, or any actions of a foreign enemy, civil war, hostilities, insurrection, invasion, rebellion, revolution or taking of power by the military.

 

https://www.1cover.co.nz/policydetails/

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3388604 1-Jul-2025 12:35
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

I'm not hopeful that any travel insurance will pay out for your situation given it was  due to "Acts of War" 

 

This is a pretty big "get out of jail free cards" for Travel insurance and the travel sector generally, 

 

 

Quite a fair one too, IMO. Airlines can’t be held liable for something that is totally beyond their control - it could go on for very long time.

 

Having said that, COVID was pretty much the same sort of thing - but Emirates refunded their affected passengers (including us fully, to an amount of about NZD24,000) for flights that were not able to be taken - and not covered by travel insurance. They were not obliged to do that and I understand it was due to religious beliefs in their company and country. A philosophy on fair dealing and trading.

 

Emirates and Qatar Airlines are very similar in many ways and compete head to head. Not sure if Qatar did the same for COVID but wouldn’t expect Emirates to come to the party in the current case either.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright