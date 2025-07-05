Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Power adapters for Japan
PANiCnz

989 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320090 5-Jul-2025 13:36
We're off on a trip later this year to Japan and have the usual phones, tablets etc we will need to charge. 

 

Everything I've read/watched online suggests the Japanese 2 prong socket is the most common and this is reflected in the adapters commonly available for sale here in NZ. I was hoping to take an NZ power board with me and plug into a single adapter, preventing the need to carry around multiple adapters, but every power I've seen is 3 prong.

 

a) has anyone seen a NZ power board with a 2 prong plug? I assume these probably aren't legal.

 

b) alternatively, has anyone seen a travel adapter for Japan that takes a 3 prong NZ plug but only has 2 prongs on the other side?

 

c) any other ideas?

Qazzy03
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3389992 5-Jul-2025 13:42
I got a USA fast charger from Aliexpress, and it was great on my trip to Japan. 

 

I found that the USA 2 prong was easier to search for compared to putting in Japan 2 prong, they work the same. 

 

 

 

 



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3389998 5-Jul-2025 14:19
Proper way - buy an adapter. 
Simple way - get a regular plug box or 2-plug adapter, cut off the earth pin, and bend the two top pins to parallel. This method has worked for me for the last 30-odd years of moving back and forth to Japan.

Yes, I know, highly dangerous, etc., do not repeat at home. Just make sure the device can handle the voltage - most things can these days.

 




PANiCnz

989 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3389999 5-Jul-2025 14:20
My problem is adapters don't seem to exist...



kiwiharry
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3390001 5-Jul-2025 14:36
I used an International Adapter like this when I went to Japan earlier this year. It has USB-A & USB-C connections on it too, which we found very handy. Cost was under $40

 

 

 




Jase2985
13429 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3390003 5-Jul-2025 14:39
PANiCnz:

 

My problem is adapters don't seem to exist...

 

 

If you look harder they do, ive been using one like this for years for multiple different countries with a multi board connected to it

 

 

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/instacos-universal-travel-adapter-international-european-travel-plug-adapter-with-2-usb-c-and-2-usb-a-ports-all-in-1-worldwide-travel-power-adaptor-charger-for-usa-eu-uk-aus-adapter-y6/

 

 

 

 

CrashAndBurn
667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3390053 5-Jul-2025 14:48
I use one similar to Buy the Sansai STV-1007 Outbound Travel Adapter - NZ / AU to Japan Plug ( STV-1007 ) online - PBTech.co.nz and take a power board as well.

farcus
1549 posts

Uber Geek


  #3390054 5-Jul-2025 14:51
go to a 100 yen store when you get there and buy a multi board. 100 yen stores are everywhere

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3390055 5-Jul-2025 14:58
PANiCnz:

 

My problem is adapters don't seem to exist...

 

 

What do mean.... there is loads of choice: note US 2 pin = Japan 2 pin 

 

https://vi.aliexpress.com/item/1005004876515378.html

 

https://vi.aliexpress.com/item/1005006861088161.html

 

 

johna8
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3390062 5-Jul-2025 16:11
Something like this if you want - handy for your smart devices with USB-C fast charge etc and a power plug too.

 

LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter, GaN III 65W International Charger with 2 USB Ports & 3 USB-C PD Fast Charging Adaptor, Worldwide Wall Charger for iPhone, Laptop, USA/UK/EU/AUS, (Black) : Amazon.com.au: Electronics

lxsw20
3541 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3390063 5-Jul-2025 16:31
US adapters work fine

 

 

 

Just be aware Japan is 100V so don't bother taking hair dryers or anything else that isn't multi voltage, it won't work. 

