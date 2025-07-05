We're off on a trip later this year to Japan and have the usual phones, tablets etc we will need to charge.

Everything I've read/watched online suggests the Japanese 2 prong socket is the most common and this is reflected in the adapters commonly available for sale here in NZ. I was hoping to take an NZ power board with me and plug into a single adapter, preventing the need to carry around multiple adapters, but every power I've seen is 3 prong.

a) has anyone seen a NZ power board with a 2 prong plug? I assume these probably aren't legal.

b) alternatively, has anyone seen a travel adapter for Japan that takes a 3 prong NZ plug but only has 2 prongs on the other side?

c) any other ideas?