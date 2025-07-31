Anyone have advice on how to select travel insurance that actually works if you have a medical problem traveling to the US?

You can't tell the value of travel insurance until you have an expensive problem... And I assume you're level of care really depends on the contracted provider in the US.

By default I will choose Southern Cross Travel insurance (at least they are member driven rather than profit driven?). But it doesn't appear to be expensive enough (compared to what US citizens pay per month) so I'm worried the coverage is poor.

I don't want to be bankrupted by the medical system there (bankruptcy seems to be the default if anyone has a serious medical issue).