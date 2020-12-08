you heard it first.
he said he'll develop mystery disease and resign if he *disagrees with Kamala (can't remember exact word - yes i watched the interview!)
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1915202/biden-vows-resign-argues-vp-kamala-harris-disease/
Imagine being PM in NZ, but with ~40% of the population "true believers" in whatever Billy TK says, the most popular news/current affairs shows acting as his propaganda wing, half the population go to Destiny Church, and to cap it off you take over when there's historic record debt, a pandemic, and a recession.
What a crap place that would be to live in.
If Hunter Biden committed tax crime, then lock him up / punish him.
So long as they don't forget to go after the Trump children, their partners, and close friends of the Trump crime syndicate, then all is good.
Oh this whole "it's my constitutional right to carry a gun" crap. And yet every time there's a shooting, the NRA and clowns like this woman here are either silent, or the best they can come up with is "thoughts and prayers". Yep, that's a great help for the families of the deceased 🙄
kingdragonfly: This is what Biden is going to be dealing with.
A new Republican Senator, Lauren Boebert from Colorado is starting her first term.
Lauren Boebert is not to be confused with similarly named Lorena Bobbitt.
Lauren insists she going to carry her Glock pistol into the Senate chambers, and made a video of herself doing just that.
Never mind it's one of the most secure facilities in the US, and no shortage of professionals carrying guns already.
"Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.
Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.
I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights."
She'd be the first to cry foul if someone who doesn't share her ideology carried a gun into Congress...
Where was she yesterday when armed insurgents stormed in to the building? Was she there with her gun defending herself and her colleagues?
Fred99:
Sounds bad, but would the All Blacks still win 90% of their games?
NZ's never faced a PM who threw out the unwritten rule book and did whatever the heck they wanted. For that we can be grateful.
JB has a big job ahead of him and he's at an age when he should be kicking back and tending the roses. I'm not sure he'll make it to the end of his term.
Karmala's victory speech was a hell of a lot more inspiring than Joe's.
At least if something bad happens to Joe (and I don't want him - or Trump, for that matter - to die or anything), Kamala becomes president. Then Trump's crowd would become a bunch of snowflakes who would absolutely lose their rag.
Biden hasn't yet got the key to the Oval Office yet he has released a massive recovery plan and a 5 step Vaccine plan. Long speeches, lots of details, clear steps, impressive. Seems to be a mover and a shaker who cares and will get things done.
Interesting points are that he will mandate mask wearing and work at State level for mask wearing, and that this will be in place for 100 days till April. The reserves of vaccine that Trump held back, and that he back tracked on that, never actually existed. Shameful.
Get things done or get them tweeted, thats it in a nutshell.