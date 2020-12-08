Fred99: Imagine being PM in NZ, but with ~40% of the population "true believers" in whatever Billy TK says, the most popular news/current affairs shows acting as his propaganda wing, half the population go to Destiny Church, and to cap it off you take over when there's historic record debt, a pandemic, and a recession.

Sounds bad, but would the All Blacks still win 90% of their games?

NZ's never faced a PM who threw out the unwritten rule book and did whatever the heck they wanted. For that we can be grateful.

JB has a big job ahead of him and he's at an age when he should be kicking back and tending the roses. I'm not sure he'll make it to the end of his term.

Karmala's victory speech was a hell of a lot more inspiring than Joe's.