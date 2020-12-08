Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The President Of The USA: Joe Biden

neb

neb

#280325 8-Dec-2020 21:02
Thought I'd start an update to the neverending Trump clown show thread...

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 17
Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2618377 8-Dec-2020 22:02
you heard it first.

 

he said he'll develop mystery disease and resign if he *disagrees with Kamala (can't remember exact word - yes i watched the interview!)

 

https://www.the-sun.com/news/1915202/biden-vows-resign-argues-vp-kamala-harris-disease/

 

 




Fred99
  #2618575 9-Dec-2020 11:28
Imagine being PM in NZ, but with ~40% of the population  "true believers" in whatever Billy TK says, the most popular news/current affairs shows acting as his propaganda wing, half the population go to Destiny Church, and to cap it off you take over when there's historic record debt, a pandemic, and a recession.

 

 

quickymart
  #2619013 9-Dec-2020 22:03
What a crap place that would be to live in.



Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2619418 10-Dec-2020 13:29
Hunter Biden under investigation. Apparently Feds didn't want to start the investigation until after elections so it didn't affect the elections

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/09/politics/hunter-biden-tax-investigtation/index.html




Fred99
  #2619542 10-Dec-2020 16:22
If Hunter Biden committed tax crime, then lock him up / punish him.

 

So long as they don't forget to go after the Trump children, their partners, and close friends of the Trump crime syndicate, then all is good.

kingdragonfly
  #2630452 5-Jan-2021 09:32
This is what Biden is going to be dealing with.

A new Republican Senator, Lauren Boebert from Colorado is starting her first term.

Lauren Boebert is not to be confused with similarly named Lorena Bobbitt.

Lauren insists she going to carry her Glock pistol into the Senate chambers, and made a video of herself doing just that.

Never mind it's one of the most secure facilities in the US, and no shortage of professionals carrying guns already.

"Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress.

Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe.

I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights."

quickymart
  #2630550 5-Jan-2021 10:33
Oh this whole "it's my constitutional right to carry a gun" crap. And yet every time there's a shooting, the NRA and clowns like this woman here are either silent, or the best they can come up with is "thoughts and prayers". Yep, that's a great help for the families of the deceased 🙄



Handsomedan
  #2632234 8-Jan-2021 09:17
She'd be the first to cry foul if someone who doesn't share her ideology carried a gun into Congress...




Varkk
  #2632253 8-Jan-2021 10:26
Where was she yesterday when armed insurgents stormed in to the building? Was she there with her gun defending herself and her colleagues?

gzt

gzt
  #2632625 8-Jan-2021 22:58
This is the Biden topic. Please keep it focused on events related to Biden/Harris.

elpenguino
  #2633305 10-Jan-2021 23:51
Fred99:

 

Imagine being PM in NZ, but with ~40% of the population  "true believers" in whatever Billy TK says, the most popular news/current affairs shows acting as his propaganda wing, half the population go to Destiny Church, and to cap it off you take over when there's historic record debt, a pandemic, and a recession.

 

 

Sounds bad, but would the All Blacks still win 90% of their games?

 

NZ's never faced a PM who threw out the unwritten rule book and did whatever the heck they wanted. For that we can be grateful.

 

JB has a big job ahead of him and he's at an age when he should be kicking back and tending the roses. I'm not sure he'll make it to the end of his term.

 

Karmala's victory speech was a hell of a lot more inspiring than Joe's.




quickymart
  #2633360 11-Jan-2021 07:26
At least if something bad happens to Joe (and I don't want him - or Trump, for that matter - to die or anything), Kamala becomes president. Then Trump's crowd would become a bunch of snowflakes who would absolutely lose their rag.

kingdragonfly
  #2634748 13-Jan-2021 10:52
Kamala Harris on cover of Vogue Magazine

Vogue: Vogue: Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Road Ahead

A few months ago, the United States of America was in free fall.

No one knew which way the election was headed, record numbers of people were losing their jobs, homelessness was worsening,

COVID cases were spiking, and winter lockdowns loomed.

Then, at the end of their steady, dutiful campaign, California Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden swept a series of likely and unlikely states, thanks to unprecedented voter turnout and a tide of mail-in ballots that carried Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Biden earned over 80 million votes—more than any other presidential candidate in history.

Despite those victories, Harris, Biden, and the rest of us had to wait for nearly a week for news outlets to declare them the winners, and another two weeks for the federal government to approve the transition.

All the while, President Donald J. Trump refused to concede, telling his followers that he had won the election, spreading conspiracy theories about fraud, and demanding recounts in as many states as he could. In January, a mob of Trump’s supporters followed his lead: they rioted at the Capitol, violently raging through the halls and offices of Congress as lawmakers hid; they looted and fought police officers, leaving five people dead
....

kingdragonfly
  #2636337 16-Jan-2021 07:55
As if Biden didn't have enough worries

Germany's DW: Open Skies: Russia starts withdrawing from defense pact

Russia will exit the Open Skies treaty in a matter of days, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

The country must give six months notice to the other member states. Russian leaders may change their mind before the six months is up.

Why is Russia leaving Open Skies?

Moscow had been concerned about Washington receiving intelligence gathered by allies still adhering to the treaty.

The Kremlin had reportedly sought guarantees from other member states that they would not share such intelligence, but they were not forthcoming.

The planned withdrawal was "due to the lack of progress in removing obstacles to the continuation of contractual operations under the new conditions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The withdrawal will take place after Joe Biden has been inaugurated into office.

Biden has expressed eagerness to renew the nuclear arms control treaty, New START, between the two powers — it is set to expire in February.
...

tdgeek
  #2636387 16-Jan-2021 10:27
Biden hasn't yet got the key to the Oval Office yet he has released a massive recovery plan and a 5 step Vaccine plan. Long speeches, lots of details, clear steps, impressive. Seems to be a mover and a shaker who cares and will get things done.

 

Interesting points are that he will mandate mask wearing and work at State level for mask wearing, and that this will be in place for 100 days till April.  The reserves of vaccine that Trump held back, and that he back tracked on that, never actually existed. Shameful.

 

Get things done or get them tweeted, thats it in a nutshell.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 17
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





