ForumsPoliticsAmerican mass gun shootings
kingdragonfly

7877 posts

Uber Geek


#304181 11-Apr-2023 15:38
Send private message quote this post

Another mass shooting in the United States.

If you go by a conservative definition, which means 4 people killed, that's about monthly.

Note that in 2012 the FBI used to define "mass shootings" when 3 people are killed. But now it seems like a the higher number of 4 people killed is more popular.

Today's attack was in a bank, where five were killed. A police officer was shot in the head, plus 9 others were injured, so the kill number may increase.

It goes without saying it was an assault weapon.

In a case of instant karma, one of the Kentucky friends was killed.

Kentucky news, ABC: Bill to make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ becomes law

A bill to make Kentucky a “Second Amendment sanctuary” is now law after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 153, which cleared both the House and Senate, prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing a federal gun ban in the state.

The bill passed the House by a 78-19 vote and the Senate by a 27-9 vote. It applies to any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Jan. 1, 2021.

Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation, which sent the bill straight to Secretary of State Michael Adams’ desk. It became law Tuesday.

Create new topic
kingdragonfly

7877 posts

Uber Geek


  #3061546 11-Apr-2023 15:58
Send private message quote this post

Note that in Kentucky there's been strong opposition to criminal background check of gun buyers.

Specifically previous to the law passing, Kentucky was already non-contact state for the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (“NICS”) database; The dealer had to contact the FBI directly. private sellers (sellers who are not licensed dealers) don't even have to do that.

If I'm reading the law just passed, all may ignore that criminal check entirely, without risk of prosecution.

I'm too jaded to expect the governor to reflect on having at the minimum a criminal background checks.

CBS News: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says friend was killed in Louisville mass shooting

..."This is awful," Beshear said at the news conference. "I have a very close friend that didn't make it today, and I have another close friend that didn't either and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

Beshear later said during another press conference Monday afternoon that he had been misinformed and one of the friends he thought had died was OK.

[A person who was mis-identified by the police as dead] was a friend of both Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

"When we talk about praying, I hope people will for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they are going through.

And then we've got to do what we have done these last three years after everything, we've got to wrap our arms around these families,

Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies."
...

Rikkitic
Awrrr
16463 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3061558 11-Apr-2023 16:20
Send private message quote this post

I am so utterly depressed and revolted by the ludicrous situation regarding guns in America that I have withdrawn from commenting on it. There literally are no words for it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic





