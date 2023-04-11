kingdragonfly

Another mass shooting in the United States.
If you go by a conservative definition, which means 4 people killed, that's about monthly.
Note that in 2012 the FBI used to define "mass shootings" when 3 people are killed. But now it seems like a the higher number of 4 people killed is more popular.
Today's attack was in a bank, where five were killed. A police officer was shot in the head, plus 9 others were injured, so the kill number may increase.
It goes without saying it was an assault weapon.
In a case of instant karma, one of the Kentucky friends was killed.
Kentucky news, ABC: Bill to make Ky. a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ becomes law
A bill to make Kentucky a “Second Amendment sanctuary” is now law after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation passed by the General Assembly.
House Bill 153, which cleared both the House and Senate, prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing a federal gun ban in the state.
The bill passed the House by a 78-19 vote and the Senate by a 27-9 vote. It applies to any federal laws or regulations enacted on guns, ammunition and accessories since Jan. 1, 2021.
Beshear neither signed nor vetoed the legislation, which sent the bill straight to Secretary of State Michael Adams’ desk. It became law Tuesday.