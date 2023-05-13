With this back in the news currently there is one solution mentioned frequently - that Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ (Countdown) should be forced to divest supermarkets. Never mentioned is that Foodstuffs are a co-operative and don't own their retail outlets. Forcing some stores to leave the co-operative has serious property rights implications for the store owners.

I am assuming that Woolworths NZ owns at least some of their stores so not an issue there unless the company-owned stores number less than the number of stores required to be divested.

So how can this be done equitably?