I use the traditional English designation 'Burma' advisedly, because the Myanmar one was imposed by the military dictatorship. If the Burmese people want us to call it Myanmar after they are free to choose, I am fine with that. Until then the bloody military can go to hell!

 

It is my fervent hope that they will arrive there sooner rather than later. There are hopeful signs of progress by insurrectionist ethnic groups that are linking up around the country. Soldiers of the dictatorship seem to be losing morale. There is a long way to go but it is possible that the dictatorship, which is truly evil, may be overthrown in the not too distant future.

 

I was privileged to visit Burma during the brief period when democracy was being re-established. It is a wonderful country with lovely people. Not everyone everywhere, of course. The treatment of the poor Royhingya people should not be overlooked. But my own experience was a great one and I enjoyed my time there enormously. One of my favourite moments was teaching the girls from our accommodation how to make black breakfast coffee, which they thought was the most remarkable thing they had ever encountered. Normal coffee there is a sickeningly sweet blend of coffee, milk, and huge amounts of sugar. Another favourite moment was when a local girl took it upon herself to make me up with the mulberry paste they use as sunblock. It was an interlude of peace and hope in an otherwise horrible tragedy. The people I encountered were kind, friendly and generous. I have very fond memories of my visit and my heart sank when I saw that video on the morning of the coup. I hope the beginning of the end of their nightmare is approaching. 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

China may not allow a thriving democracy to exist on its border.
Never mind any potential arguments on rivers that have and will be dammed, 
significant resources to be mined.

 

China's CCP may seek to find in ethnic factions new 'would be' dictator.
Its tricky, transitions come with pain before gain, its not easy, and west has been preoccupied.

 

Hoping for the best for them.

 

The 14 way highway to nowhere, when roads of national significance go wrong.
https://www.exutopia.com/naypyidaw-myanmar-ghost-city-capital/

