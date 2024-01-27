The Supreme Court has ordered Texas to remove its barbed wire barricades at the border. Governor Abbott is refusing. Trump is calling on Republican governors to send their National Guards to Texas. There are fresh calls for secession and renewed murmurs of civil war. How serious is this? Is America actually on the verge of breaking up?

