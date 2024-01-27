Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is America coming apart?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
17439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311571 27-Jan-2024 14:33
The Supreme Court has ordered Texas to remove its barbed wire barricades at the border. Governor Abbott is refusing. Trump is calling on Republican governors to send their National Guards to Texas. There are fresh calls for secession and renewed murmurs of civil war. How serious is this? Is America actually on the verge of breaking up? 

 

https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/columnists/tomlinson/article/texas-border-crisis-republicans-secession-18596321.php 

 

https://www.newsweek.com/texas-independence-supreme-court-border-ruling-texit-1863124 

 

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-urges-states-surge-national-guard-texas-abbott-standoff-with-biden-accelerates 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

SaltyNZ
7063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3187417 27-Jan-2024 15:30
It took 400 years for the Roman Empire to fall. I think we are living through the fall of Western Civilisation in the same way.




