I have zero interest in the royal family amd do not follow their doings at all, but it is impossible to ignore the weird headlines that keep circling around Kate Middleton in particular. I don't for a moment take any conspiracy theories seriously and I don't even know what most of them are, but something is definitely going on. Most recently William cancelled an important engagement at the last moment for personal reasons and now a happy family photo has been released and quickly withdrawn. In the light of these and other happenings the palace maintains a stony silence. Of course it will all come out in the end but one can't help wondering what is going on?