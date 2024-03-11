Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsPoliticsWhat's up with Kate?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18614 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312048 11-Mar-2024 14:25
I have zero interest in the royal family amd do not follow their doings at all, but it is impossible to ignore the weird headlines that keep circling around Kate Middleton in particular. I don't for a moment take any conspiracy theories seriously and I don't even know what most of them are, but something is definitely going on. Most recently William cancelled an important engagement at the last moment for personal reasons and now a happy family photo has been released and quickly withdrawn. In the light of these and other happenings the palace maintains a stony silence. Of course it will all come out in the end but one can't help wondering what is going on?

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

SaltyNZ
8178 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205352 11-Mar-2024 14:31
Unexpected complications from a routine royal lycanthropy transfusion?




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Rikkitic

Awrrr
18614 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205353 11-Mar-2024 14:35
Has anyone caught her howling at the moon?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3205406 11-Mar-2024 14:58
I think it's probably the press inventing things. Maybe the BBC should make a few reporters and presenters redundant and the demented reef fish will forget about the Royals and just about everything else.



gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205460 11-Mar-2024 17:07
more likely to forget about everything except the royals for that case.

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205462 11-Mar-2024 17:10
Rikkitic: Has anyone caught her howling at the moon?

of course not. Kate is securely locked in the basement. Same place as Harry's secret love child and the Queen's half sister.

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205539 12-Mar-2024 07:50
Kate says she edited photograph

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68534289

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3205785 12-Mar-2024 17:05
What Kate? the Royal corporation will have many

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
Batman
Mad Scientist
29739 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205902 13-Mar-2024 08:21
there's nothing wrong with Kate

sir1963
3243 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3205996 13-Mar-2024 12:46
Who cares about <Insert any celebrity here>.

 

 

 

Thanks, I will stick to the people I know.

gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206003 13-Mar-2024 13:25
Batman: there's nothing wrong with Kate

It's just a month off after recent abdominal surgery. I think she's the best judge of when to return to public life after that surgery. It's well within the range for normal recovery. It would not surprise me a lot if she's in a different location to the kids. There's almost no other way to avoid kids jumping around on you and then getting upset when they can't.


gzt

gzt
17012 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206858 15-Mar-2024 21:35
Tune in to Gary Goldsmith on Celebrity Big Brother UK to get the latest on the Princess

alexx
867 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3208470 20-Mar-2024 11:15
gzt:
Batman: there's nothing wrong with Kate

It's just a month off after recent abdominal surgery. I think she's the best judge of when to return to public life after that surgery. It's well within the range for normal recovery. It would not surprise me a lot if she's in a different location to the kids. There's almost no other way to avoid kids jumping around on you and then getting upset when they can't.

 

From my understanding the abdominal surgery was 16 January, which makes it two months and if the latest video are to be believed, she has no problem carrying her shopping bags.

 

https://www.1011now.com/2024/03/19/after-months-absence-princess-kate-is-seen-with-prince-william-video-newspaper-says/

 

There are several problems with this video, including a) at one point she appears to be walking past Christmas decorations in March and b) she looks quite different that the picture we saw of her when she was a passenger in a car just 1-2 weeks ago. So people aren't going to be convinced.




#include <standard.disclaimer>

floydbloke
3507 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3209728 23-Mar-2024 07:08
Rikkitic:

 

What's up with Kate?

 

 

Just seen on Sky news that she is receiving cancer treatment, started (preventative) chemotherapy.

 

Like or loathe the royal family or anyone else, when someone and their family are going through this they deserve respect, sympathy and privacy. 

 

Let's hope the media now leave them alone and @freitasm, maybe lock this thread.




Thanks for explaining "plethora".

 

It means a lot.

GV27
5886 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209737 23-Mar-2024 08:15
I like how we all had a good laugh about something none of us were connected to, spread a bunch of memes and it turns out she had cancer and was just trying to find the right way to tell her kids.

 

I'm sure there's a lesson in here.... somewhere.

chatterbox
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3232497 19-May-2024 21:21
GV27:

 

I like how we all had a good laugh about something none of us were connected to, spread a bunch of memes and it turns out she had cancer and was just trying to find the right way to tell her kids.

 

I'm sure there's a lesson in here.... somewhere.

 

 

 

 

Yeah.... it's that social media, conspiracy theories etc needs to be its own topic in school. You can only fight misinformation with education IMO. 

 

I knew there would be some reasonable explanation. What was crazy was that people felt they were owed an explanation. And if they didn't get one in their own timeframe they made up their own. Damn buttwipes.

