so one can be deemed racist against one's own race now?!
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/ray-white-real-estate-agent-linh-yee-warned-after-using-fake-asian-accent-in-sales-pitch/EHMDQKOLORHW7KZ6LKWPIKMM34/
Reading the article it doesn't say she was being racist or deemed racist.
The complaint was about normalising racism - likely by showing Asian people making fun of Asia stereotypes so others would think "it's ok to do it"
“I feel like what she was doing really proliferates stereotypes against Southeast Asian women, and as someone who is of Asian descent, it was just really disappointing and sad to see,” she said.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said it normalised racism.
“This is leading to more acceptance and apathy on normalising racism in our society, and it is quite disappointing to see that Ray White doesn’t really have any formal procedures and policies for their real estate agents, to basically be posting anything they want in social media.”
ok fair enough, some very good points
Problem when you aim to go after more social media views, compete with other TikToks.
Its like taking a photo at the edge of a cliff.
Just back up a bit further, a little more, yeah almost right just a step --- oh.
In social media respect it probably was a great success.
I bet its got more views than any estate advert this week.
Its just a pity she did not run this across more people.
Many at Ray White are now wishing they had laptops with spill proof keyboards.
Live and learn, and hopefully she does not get buried in online abuse.
Its a bit concerning after last year saw the death of an Estate Agent.
Someone had better make sure the complainant never looks up Steven He :)
gzt: There is more than "love you long time" wrong with that video but anyway. It's a phrase I've heard used in racist ways in humour for a long time.
An Auckland Thai fusion restaurant has it emblazoned on pavement outside it's front door. That always made me uncomfortable. Oh.. I googled and they removed it. I guess I haven't been there for a while or I haven't looked down recently.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124763849/popular-eatery-monsoon-poon-not-planning-name-change-despite-criticism
They kept the business name part of which has also been used in racist humour for a long time. The Pakeha owners say there was never any racist motive behind the name selection they liked it because it rhymed. Different topic anyway.
there's a very expensive restaurant that is always fully booked in QT called " White and Wong's "