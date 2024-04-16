Just have to be careful about what we are comparing, given that Estonia is hop-skip-and-jump from rich EU countries.

Being in the EU probably gives you a boost in being able to attract investment capital and markets to sell into.

Didn't a previous Governments go on endlessly about Irelands economic miracle?



Though as you went deeper it was not all about deregulation and did have a hiccup later.

It is interesting in that it showed GDP may not be all it seems.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/2018914892/are-the-irish-twice-as-rich-as-us

“Unlike most countries, the measure provides only limited insight into the size of the economy,” The Economist said.

The British publication said Ireland’s corporate tax regime made it a hub for about 1500 multinational tech and pharmaceutical companies.

Their income inflated Ireland’s GDP, but most of it was funneled abroad and should not be fully counted when measuring the size of Ireland’s economy, The Economist said.

The way multinational firms accounted for their assets and profits created staggering GDP increases in Ireland from 2015, big enough to “warp averages across the Eurozone”, The Economist said.

""