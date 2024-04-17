Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
98% of MPs experience abuse
#312447 17-Apr-2024 10:21
RNZ reports that according to the newly released study, in 2022 98% of MPs experienced abuse.

 

 

 

 

Of the 54 respondents, 96 percent reported inappropriate social media contact, compared to the 60 percent of 2014. The same number - 96 percent - also reported inappropriate letters, faxes or emails, compared to the 68 percent of 2014.

 

Some 82 percent had unwanted approaches, up from 50 percent eight years prior, and 73 percent experienced distribution of malicious materials (48% in 2014).

 

The percentage who faced alarming behaviour at an electorate office was unchanged at 62 percent, while inappropriate phone calls targeted 56 percent of the MPs who responded (up from 45%).

 

Threats of harm affected 63 percent (up from 48%), 43 percent had their property interfered with (up from 31%), and 42 percent said they were followed (up from 22%).

 

Some 18 percent said they were subjected to physical attack or attempted attack (up from 15%), and several MPs reported attacks on their homes.

 

 

 

 

Whilst (again) this does not excuse Golriz Ghahraman's behaviour, it does go to show how it might lead someone to break down. Abuse of anyone in the public service is inexcusable. Although (clearly) I think there are a few notable exceptions, I still believe that most people who enter public service in in general and parliament in particular in NZ do so out of a genuine desire to help, even if I disagree with their opinions.




  #3219433 17-Apr-2024 10:23
Knowing we now have a record number of women MPs, I'd say many of those are manifestations of misogyny - as in 98% report abuse but I wonder what's the amount/number of abuse actions split by men/women.




  #3219499 17-Apr-2024 11:34
Juts be aware that this survey is likely tainted by the COVID response, - especially around the time of the 2022 protests in Wellington, 

 

"With the survey taking place in 2022 it was perhaps unsurprising that 57.9 percent received abuse related to Covid-19, but again this was more likely for women (62.5%) than men (50%)."

  #3219520 17-Apr-2024 13:05
The article has relevant detail not in the quote:

RNZ: Some 21.9 percent of women also received threats of sexual violence

You can bet that will be extreme in nature for the cases where it occurs.

