RNZ reports that according to the newly released study, in 2022 98% of MPs experienced abuse.

Of the 54 respondents, 96 percent reported inappropriate social media contact, compared to the 60 percent of 2014. The same number - 96 percent - also reported inappropriate letters, faxes or emails, compared to the 68 percent of 2014.

Some 82 percent had unwanted approaches, up from 50 percent eight years prior, and 73 percent experienced distribution of malicious materials (48% in 2014).

The percentage who faced alarming behaviour at an electorate office was unchanged at 62 percent, while inappropriate phone calls targeted 56 percent of the MPs who responded (up from 45%).

Threats of harm affected 63 percent (up from 48%), 43 percent had their property interfered with (up from 31%), and 42 percent said they were followed (up from 22%).

Some 18 percent said they were subjected to physical attack or attempted attack (up from 15%), and several MPs reported attacks on their homes.