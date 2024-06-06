Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am far from a fan of Act (or National), and I dislike the spin from left side.. but I do like the idea of simplifying the sick leave calculation..

 

Actually the did a poor job of selling the idea.. 

 

the original 5 days (now 10 days) sick leave was likely made back the day that most people worked a full week..  but now days that is a lot different.
So the original law is flawed.. and it provides a significant unfair advantage to part-time people..

 

Person A works 1 day 8 hours
This is 8x52=416 hours per year
They currently get 10 days x 8 hours = 80 hours
That is 80/416= 19.3% of there work year

Person B works 5 days 8 hours
This is 8x5x52=2080 hours per year
They currently get 10 days x 8 hours = 80 hours
That is 80/2080= 3.8% of there work year

 

So.. it can be sold more that we want to treat full-time and part-time employees fairly.. by allowing them to acrue 3.8% for every hour that is worked for sick leave

One thing that I'll be keen to see as part of this discussion (albeit I expected it to be sidestepped) is the mental gymnastics around leave for salaried workers. 

 

It's generally been a moot point historically but with a greater focus on accruing leave to reflect the hours actually worked should in theory require an examination of how reasonable the 40 hour week is as a basis for anything anymore. 

 

It's going to be very hard to come up with a new regime that addresses the points and issues that have been raised by the old one that doesn't raise a similar number of additional issues. But that's no excuse to persist with the flawed system we have now.

 
 
 
 

Eitsop:  So.. it can be sold more that we want to treat full-time and part-time employees fairly.. by allowing them to acrue 3.8% for every hour that is worked for sick leave

 

So if someone does overtime or works more then 40 hours a week they get more then 80 hours year? I can see cases where it could get tougher to manage work force with the people that take their full entitlement a year. 

 

To me the fairer way would be to pay people their average pay for the day if above 40 hours, and maybe use the percentage method of how much sick leave a year if below 40 hours. It goes against making it simple, but simple looks like issues could arise. If someone does 5 nine hour days, and someone else does 5 eight hour days the odds of them getting sick each day would be about the same for genuine cases.

 

 

 

 

Actually if someone works 60 hours. They probably should get leave based on 60 hours

And works if they work 10 hours over 4 days as it’s still 40 hours so they get a %



Eitsop: Actually if someone works 60 hours. They probably should get leave based on 60 hours

 

 

 

Yeah there's no way any law written by the Act Party is going to go both ways. You only get pro-rata if that means less.




People would be genuinely surprised at how little certainty there is around annual leave rates and even how the minimum wage rules should be applied.

