I am far from a fan of Act (or National), and I dislike the spin from left side.. but I do like the idea of simplifying the sick leave calculation..

Actually the did a poor job of selling the idea..

the original 5 days (now 10 days) sick leave was likely made back the day that most people worked a full week.. but now days that is a lot different.

So the original law is flawed.. and it provides a significant unfair advantage to part-time people..

Person A works 1 day 8 hours

This is 8x52=416 hours per year

They currently get 10 days x 8 hours = 80 hours

That is 80/416= 19.3% of there work year



Person B works 5 days 8 hours

This is 8x5x52=2080 hours per year

They currently get 10 days x 8 hours = 80 hours

That is 80/2080= 3.8% of there work year

So.. it can be sold more that we want to treat full-time and part-time employees fairly.. by allowing them to acrue 3.8% for every hour that is worked for sick leave