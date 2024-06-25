According to this CNN report, Julian Assange has been released from prison and is on his way to the Northern Mariana Islands as part of a complicated deal in which he will plead guilty to a felony and then be allowed to travel on to Australia.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Suppose there is hope for Kim.Com, that America will do a deal.
Though Disney, Warner etc may not be as forgiving as the state.
Finally a solution,
Just tell the Americans that Australia is a 'Prisoner Island' and sentence him to Australia.
Million years of summer that'l teach him :-)
Icehouse - Great Southern Land ("Young Einstein" video clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtP4yQNpNF4
With lines
"Anyone will tell you its a prisoner island, hidden in the summer for a million years."
10 Things You Didnt Know About YoungEinstein
Minty Comedic Arts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Bn6FhzwCgA
ezbee:
Suppose there is hope for Kim.Com, that America will do a deal.
Please No, we don't want him here in Australia.