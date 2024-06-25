Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



Rikkitic

Awrrr
18490 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315244 25-Jun-2024 16:41
According to this CNN report, Julian Assange has been released from prison and is on his way to the Northern Mariana Islands as part of a complicated deal in which he will plead guilty to a felony and then be allowed to travel on to Australia.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

ezbee
2306 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253128 25-Jun-2024 17:53
Suppose there is hope for Kim.Com, that America will do a deal.
Though Disney, Warner etc may not be as forgiving as the state.

 

Finally a solution, 
Just tell the Americans that Australia is a 'Prisoner Island' and sentence him to Australia. 
Million years of summer that'l teach him :-) 

 

Icehouse - Great Southern Land ("Young Einstein" video clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtP4yQNpNF4

 

With lines

 

"Anyone will tell you its a prisoner island, hidden in the summer for a million years."

 

10 Things You Didnt Know About YoungEinstein
Minty Comedic Arts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Bn6FhzwCgA

 
 
 
 

Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3253989 27-Jun-2024 23:13
ezbee:

 

Suppose there is hope for Kim.Com, that America will do a deal.

 

 

Please No, we don't want him here in Australia. 

