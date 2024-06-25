Suppose there is hope for Kim.Com, that America will do a deal.

Though Disney, Warner etc may not be as forgiving as the state.

Finally a solution,

Just tell the Americans that Australia is a 'Prisoner Island' and sentence him to Australia.

Million years of summer that'l teach him :-)

Icehouse - Great Southern Land ("Young Einstein" video clip)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtP4yQNpNF4

With lines

"Anyone will tell you its a prisoner island, hidden in the summer for a million years."

10 Things You Didnt Know About YoungEinstein

Minty Comedic Arts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Bn6FhzwCgA



