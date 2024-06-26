This has recently released on the Spinoff, presented by Toby Manhire.

I've listened to the first couple of episodes and it's excellent. If you are at all interested in politics or history it's well worth a listen. There's also some accompanying articles on the Spinoff which are worth reading.

Whether or not you agree with the reforms of the 1980s and early 1990s understanding how we got to where we got to is both fascinating and somewhat frightening. As someone who grew up in the 1980s and was peripherally aware of the pain that happened at that time I find it really interesting.