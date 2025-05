It's clearly an issue that needs to be worked through sensitively.

I get the feeling that leadership were somewhat blindsided with it. Bearing in mind that as the white guy I have to give people space to feel however they want to feel, I think the fact that two Pasifika/Māori women were involved in serious issues is more coincidence than otherwise in an organisation that explicitly aims to assist both Pasifika/Māori people and women into senior positions. It's not like caucus consists of Elizabeth Kerekere, Darleen Tana, and twenty bald white business men in suits.

Likewise, I don't really agree with the calling out of Julie Anne Genter's discipline as preferential simply because she happens to be white. She got angry and yelled at another MP, in the house, where MPs yell at each other all the time. The only difference is that she walked over to yell right at him. In the reverse situation where a male MP stood over a female MP and yelled at her (van der Molen, IIRC) the outcome was the same, an official smackdown from the Speaker. And I think that was all that was required for a first offense although it could be argued that a man yelling at a woman could be more threatening than a woman yelling at a man.

That's quite different from either undermining your own colleagues or being tacitly complicit in migrant exploitation.