ForumsPoliticsOlympic Breaking and Raygun

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315828 20-Aug-2024 10:29
Send private message

I did not see the event live. I watched a number of takedown videos in my feeds after the event. Like a lot of people I was thinking what the what what the. It was not until I saw this humourous but mostly respectful video [with swearing] I realized there is something more to it:


Cutting a long story short.. all the bs claims made in the aftermath of the event were total nonsense generated by YouTube selfboosters for views and moneymaking. There is no doubt Raygun had a bad day on the floor for whatever random reason on the day when compared with past performances, it happens, but no where near as bad as the selfboosters make out for their own benefit.

I watched a few videos of the Australian competition and soon realized many competitors do technical rolypoly floppy looking flat floor moves with sweeping for whatever reason it's obvious that part has become a technical thing valued by judges for whatever reason.

floydbloke
3497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3273788 20-Aug-2024 11:11
Send private message

Not sure why this is in Politics, but this farce deserved all the ridicule that it got.  Only ridicule mind you, there is no place for hate.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3273793 20-Aug-2024 11:32
Send private message

floydbloke: Not sure why this is in Politics,

It seemed sensible compared to creating a topic in sport and seeing it go out of control. Mods please feel free to move it if desired.

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3273794 20-Aug-2024 11:34
Send private message

floydbloke:, but this farce deserved all the ridicule that it got.

I really don't think so. There were any number of olympic events where a competitor didn't go well or performance was less than expected of the competitor compared to their known best. What is so special about this one that you feel the competitor is deserving of ridicule?



gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3274587 22-Aug-2024 21:07
Send private message

The YouTuber above believe or not has now recorded an apparently no joking sincere apology sorry to the world on behalf of Australia and for any support he might have been seen to give Raygun earlier etc etc.

I'm not going to link to it. I'd guess he freaked out after subscriber heat and felt a need to stem brand damage. At the end of the apology he repeats a false claim that the L.A Olympic committee canceled breakdance in 2028 because of Raygun's performance.

The genuine gold plated scandal is that breakdance was killed before it returned home - the L.A Olympic committee said no and killed it in 2023.

Batman
Mad Scientist
29692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281133 11-Sep-2024 17:57
Send private message

she's world number 1 now apparently

 

 

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/10/sport/raygun-ranked-number-one-breaker-spt-intl/index.html

 

 

floydbloke
3497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3281241 12-Sep-2024 07:21
Send private message

Batman:

 

she's world number 1 now apparently

 

 

 

...

 

 

 

 

The kids breakdancing outside Wizards spaceys parlour on Fenton St in Rotorua on Friday nights back in 1984 had better moves than her.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281350 12-Sep-2024 11:12
Send private message

Batman: she's world number 1 now apparently

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/10/sport/raygun-ranked-number-one-breaker-spt-intl/index.html

 

 

Sympathy vote for the crap she took over the Olympics performance?



ezbee
2358 posts

Uber Geek


  #3281367 12-Sep-2024 11:49
Send private message

It was simply that sportsdancing is not organised enough for prime time Olympics.
There are not enough competitive events or participants to have a sensible world ranking.

 

Even Esports are far more organised.

 

The hate directed to RayGun is despicable. 

 

However the world sportsdancing and breakdancing bodies are just not ready, and may never be for serious competition.
There is just not enough of it to a standard, and in a way not part of the breakdancing ethos anyway.
They created this haphazard situation.

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281466 12-Sep-2024 13:28
Send private message

neb:
Batman: she's world number 1 now apparently

 

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/10/sport/raygun-ranked-number-one-breaker-spt-intl/index.html

 

Sympathy vote for the crap she took over the Olympics performance?

 

No, and as explained in the article the governing body ranking is related to previous competitions and does not incorporate any Olympic result.

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281467 12-Sep-2024 13:30
Send private message

floydbloke: The kids breakdancing outside Wizards spaceys parlour on Fenton St in Rotorua on Friday nights back in 1984 had better moves than her any Olympic competitor

 

I've corrected that for you.

gzt

gzt

16933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281469 12-Sep-2024 13:42
Send private message

ezbee: It was simply that sportsdancing is not organised enough for prime time Olympics. There are not enough competitive events or participants to have a sensible world ranking. Even Esports are far more organised.

 

In the case of breaking I agree completely. A breakdancing guy I heard said something along the lines of it should be working towards a combined competition with all the accepted five elements of what has come to be called hip hop represented.

 

Paris did not go in that direction.

 

L.A 2028 was really the only chance to start developing something like that. The L.A 2028 Olympic committee made the decision to cancel breakdance way back in 2023. That was a silly decision the 2024 event is being incorrectly blamed for. 

