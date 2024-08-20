I did not see the event live. I watched a number of takedown videos in my feeds after the event. Like a lot of people I was thinking what the what what the. It was not until I saw this humourous but mostly respectful video [with swearing] I realized there is something more to it:
Cutting a long story short.. all the bs claims made in the aftermath of the event were total nonsense generated by YouTube selfboosters for views and moneymaking. There is no doubt Raygun had a bad day on the floor for whatever random reason on the day when compared with past performances, it happens, but no where near as bad as the selfboosters make out for their own benefit.
I watched a few videos of the Australian competition and soon realized many competitors do technical rolypoly floppy looking flat floor moves with sweeping for whatever reason it's obvious that part has become a technical thing valued by judges for whatever reason.