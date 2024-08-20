It was simply that sportsdancing is not organised enough for prime time Olympics.

There are not enough competitive events or participants to have a sensible world ranking.

Even Esports are far more organised.

The hate directed to RayGun is despicable.

However the world sportsdancing and breakdancing bodies are just not ready, and may never be for serious competition.

There is just not enough of it to a standard, and in a way not part of the breakdancing ethos anyway.

They created this haphazard situation.