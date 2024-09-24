

In 2015 Martin Shkreli got the manufacturing license for 63 year old antiparasitic drug Daraprim.



An infection can be particularly dangerous for individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS.



He raised its price to insurance companies from $13.50 to $750.00 (USD) per pill.



From 1952 to 2020 there were no lawsuits so no "ludicrous legal liability costs."



It wasn't until Martin Shkreli obtained the manufacturing rights that they were any lawsuits at all.



in 2020 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical firm and Martin Shkreli, alleging anticompetitive practices to maintain a monopoly.



Even after losing that lawsuit, he walked away with $42 million profit.