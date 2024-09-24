Drugs called Ozempic and Wegovy are proving to be extremely popular worldwide. Ozempic is used primarily to treat type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy is used for chronic weight management
The problem in the US is there are a lot of obese people.
Plus prescription costs are outrageous in the US. Ozempic:
$93 - UK
$130 - Denmark (the home country of Manufacturer)
$969 - USA
Combine the two, and let the
Maybe for-profit healthcare ain't so great, and the US should look to the politics of just-about-anyone-else for ideas to control medical costs.
Sidenote: Ozempic has been approved by New Zealand Medsafe for this purpose. Wegovy has not yet been approved by Medsafe. From a year ago: Viral weight loss drug Ozempic has been approved for use in New Zealand