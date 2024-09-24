Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsUSA healthcare - Maybe for-profit healthcare ain't so great
kingdragonfly

10879 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#316194 24-Sep-2024 12:56
Send private message

There's a funny thing happening in the US

Drugs called Ozempic and Wegovy are proving to be extremely popular worldwide. Ozempic is used primarily to treat type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy is used for chronic weight management

The problem in the US is there are a lot of obese people.

Plus prescription costs are outrageous in the US. Ozempic:

$93 - UK
$130 - Denmark (the home country of Manufacturer)
$969 - USA

Combine the two, and let the drug dealers drug manufacturers lobbyist maintain control in the US, it could bankrupt the US healthcare system.

Maybe for-profit healthcare ain't so great, and the US should look to the politics of just-about-anyone-else for ideas to control medical costs.

Sidenote: Ozempic has been approved by New Zealand Medsafe for this purpose. Wegovy has not yet been approved by Medsafe. From a year ago: Viral weight loss drug Ozempic has been approved for use in New Zealand


Create new topic

neb

neb
11235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285825 24-Sep-2024 14:35
Send private message

More generally, google "us worst healthcare" for stories going back forever that show how bad their healthcare system is for anyone but the shareholders of HMOs.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
OldGeek
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285833 24-Sep-2024 15:21
Send private message

Prescription drugs, like all products and services in the USA, are subject to ludicrous legal liability costs.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

kingdragonfly

10879 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3285890 24-Sep-2024 17:19
Send private message

In 2015 Martin Shkreli got the manufacturing license for 63 year old antiparasitic drug Daraprim.

An infection can be particularly dangerous for individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS.

He raised its price to insurance companies from $13.50 to $750.00 (USD) per pill.

From 1952 to 2020 there were no lawsuits so no "ludicrous legal liability costs."

It wasn't until Martin Shkreli obtained the manufacturing rights that they were any lawsuits at all.

in 2020 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical firm and Martin Shkreli, alleging anticompetitive practices to maintain a monopoly.

Even after losing that lawsuit, he walked away with $42 million profit.



OldGeek
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285920 24-Sep-2024 20:40
Send private message

Its not the actual litigation that pumps up prices - it is the risk of litigation - and the almost unlimited timeframe of that risk.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

kingdragonfly

10879 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3285933 24-Sep-2024 21:28
Send private message

I'm not an expert by any stretch on why US drugs prices are so much more than everywhere else.

However experts have pointed out one of the primary drivers of high drug prices is the manipulation of the patent system by pharmaceutical companies. By extending patents through minor modifications, companies can delay the entry of cheaper generic drugs into the market.

Sellers like Martin Shkreli set prices based on what the market will bear. Sounds great when your dealing with healthy competition selling canned soup, but not so much when you have monopolies with buyers literally dying without the your product.

Pharmaceutical companies have robust defenses against pricing lawsuits, reducing the potential impact of litigation.

While litigation risks may play a role, they are not the primary factor driving high pharmaceutical drug prices in the US.

Time: Big Pharma’s Patent Abuses Are Fueling the Drug Pricing Crisis

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright