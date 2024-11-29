

As the rotten front door crumbles.

It looks like villages long suppressed by Assads terror are rising up within Syria.

So concepts of a front line might be dissolving.

Russia may be as likely to go 'whoever wins gets the rental payments for bases, oil and grain shipments'.

Just forget about the decade of atrocities, and we can talk like 'practical people'.

There are factions within the rebels with differing aims. Once I was ISIS, Al-Qaeda, now ?

Complaints that one seems to be more interested in looting civilians and hostage taking behind the lines rather than risking lives at the front.

One is ignoring Assad's forces and going after Kurds because 'Turkey'

So it could yet stall due into infighting, as thoughts move to which of the winners will be the winner.

The average person deserves better after all these years, and just maybe.