With Hezbollah who were fighting for Syria's Assad with Iran's help and encouragement now busy.
Russia having a few things distracting them. (Though still serious airpower and forces in Syria)
Rebel forces in Syria start reversing their losses.
Assad opposition perhaps a disparate group of oppositions with differing goals?
Turkey supporting Turkmen groups and already occupy part of Syria.
Syria is after-all once part of the Ottoman Empire with useful resources.
Seems the groups making gains may be the Turkish supported ones?
Turkey shot down a Russian airplane in the past and said it would happily do so again in certain areas.
No nukes or anything bar Putin flapping his gums, then kiss and make up.
Kurds still have problem that Turkey aligned just as likely to go after them as anyone else.
Assad SHAKEN after new Rebel Attack, Russian Ruble FALLING, Ceasefire Signed, Hasan Debates Uncle
DylanBurnsLIVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ9pHC1jZ8Q