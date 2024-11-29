Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsPoliticsSyria's Assad in trouble, Syrias rebels making gains ?
ezbee

2360 posts

Uber Geek


#317947 29-Nov-2024 14:29
Send private message


With Hezbollah who were fighting for Syria's Assad with Iran's help and encouragement now busy.
Russia having a few things distracting them. (Though still serious airpower and forces in Syria)

 

Rebel forces in Syria start reversing their losses. 

 

Assad opposition perhaps a disparate group of oppositions with differing goals?

 

Turkey supporting Turkmen groups and already occupy part of Syria.
Syria is after-all once part of the Ottoman Empire with useful resources.
Seems the groups making gains may be the Turkish supported ones?

 

Turkey shot down a Russian airplane in the past and said it would happily do so again in certain areas.
No nukes or anything bar Putin flapping his gums, then kiss and make up.

Kurds still have problem that Turkey aligned just as likely to go after them as anyone else.

 

Assad SHAKEN after new Rebel Attack, Russian Ruble FALLING, Ceasefire Signed, Hasan Debates Uncle
DylanBurnsLIVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ9pHC1jZ8Q

 

 

Create new topic
Batman
Mad Scientist
29698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315218 2-Dec-2024 18:22
Send private message

nah Russia (and it follows China, North Korea) will come flick them back

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
ezbee

2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3317726 7-Dec-2024 09:50
Send private message


As the rotten front door crumbles.
It looks like villages long suppressed by Assads terror are rising up within Syria. 
So concepts of a front line might be dissolving.

 

Russia may be as likely to go 'whoever wins gets the rental payments for bases, oil and grain shipments'.
Just forget about the decade of atrocities, and we can talk like 'practical people'.

 

There are factions within the rebels with differing aims. Once I was ISIS, Al-Qaeda, now ?

 

Complaints that one seems to be more interested in looting civilians and hostage taking behind the lines rather than risking lives at the front.
One is ignoring Assad's forces and going after Kurds because 'Turkey'
So it could yet stall due into infighting, as thoughts move to which of the winners will be the winner. 

 

The average person deserves better after all these years, and just maybe.

 

gzt

gzt
16950 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3317799 7-Dec-2024 14:41
Send private message

The tides have turned many times in this war.

 

The rebel factions advance is rapid. They may yet run out of steam or hit a wall. Assad is no doubt preparing one.

 

Lastly, if the rebel factions succeed. What then? Who rules? It is very likely to be instability.



ezbee

2360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3317989 8-Dec-2024 15:23
Send private message

gzt It's true anything could happen.

 

    Are the Syrian groups, or leaders learning from past failures ?
    Narrow strength of highly sectarian, brutal, absolutist force turns into a tragedy, wasting opportunity.
    
    Sectarian absolutism a gift of divide and conquer for Assad, Iran and Russia. 

 

    Moderates having been massacred in decade or more of conflict.
    Its probably up to past absolutists growing up and thinking differently?

 

    Its complicated by difference between 'say' and 'do' as well.
    The new Taliban, what did they say ?
    Turned out to be a steady progression to old Taliban, who knew ?

 

    HTS leader talks well, we will see if its covered by actions, as they get more power.

 

    Russia, if old king is not good enough may just offer opportunity to a new one from rebel forces.
    Anyone who does a deal for its bases and a province around them for Russian loyalists.

 

    'Look over there, neighbors you might want to get even with, more than you want justice from us'.
    'Who would arm you for such ventures?'

 

    Divide and conquer works best if you are flexible. :-) 
    Though the bs that Lavrov talks is hard to listen to, is he trying to blame the west again ?

Handle9
11185 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318230 9-Dec-2024 04:37
Send private message

Assad is gone.

 

I really hope it gets better in Syria but I feel it'll get quite a lot worse for quite a long time before it gets better.

 

Assad was awful but it's not a good thing for the region given the way things are at the moment.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright