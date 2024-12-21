SomeoneSomewhere

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360531094/government-issues-tender-replace-nzdfs-ailing-jets

The search for a replacement to the RNZAF’s aged Boeing 757 airplanes has been narrowed down to two options, a Boeing 737 Max 8 or Airbus A321 NEO. [...] A news release on the Ministry of Defence website said the Government has released a tender to market to replace the 757s by the end of 2027 – much sooner than initially thought. [...] Defence Minister Judith Collins previously said replacing the 757s would cost “hundreds of millions” of dollars, which the Government couldn’t afford.

Interesting about-turn from Collins here.

It's blatantly obvious the aircraft need replacing, but the choice of a 737 Max or A321neo seem suboptimal. Both mean no main-deck cargo any more and the Max also cannot take palletised or containerised lower-deck cargo, essentially meaning everything must be split into cartons and carried/placed by hand - not exactly practical for what is supposedly our 'strategic airflifter'.

Both are latest generation narrowbodies in high and very high demand, meaning that we'll need to pay a serious premium to buy them at short notice (or at all).

Their main advantage over previous generations is lower fuel burn reducing operating costs. We wouldn't operate them enough to see the lower operating cost make a difference.

Lower fuel burn also increases payload/range, but I doubt either option is going to be going to Antarctica as range will already be lower than the 757 and that was somewhat touchy (the weather incident a few years back). I would expect the C-130 to take over the role.

If it's only carrying VIPs or troops, then an end-of-line A319/A320/737-700 with aux centre tanks would be a far cheaper, just as capable/incapable, and far more available choice.

While we did buy P-8s for S&R, they have a militarised cockpit with EICAS so crew commonality with commercial 737s probably wouldn't happen.

Unfortunately, the 757 really hasn't had a proper replacement. Boeing was mulling over something but we know what's happened there.

If we want to be moving significant amounts of freight around, then we really need to move to something bigger. There's a few possible options: