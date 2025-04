https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/538294/canada-pm-trudeau-is-likely-to-announce-resignation-source

It looks like he's had some not-so-flash polling lately. I don't know how the Canadian political system works (is it similar to ours?), but hopefully it plays out a bit better than when Joe hurriedly stepped aside before the US election last year...and we all know what happened next.