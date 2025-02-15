quickymart: https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360584594/brian-tamakis-end-game-explained?dicbo=v2-mDyj92z Brian Tamaki's end game? “I want our country to return to its most golden days or era in the late 50s and 60s when 90% of the country was Christian and we had 1% unemployment. We had no poverty and we basically were doing well and were the second richest country in the world behind America.” He wants a ban on Sunday trading with people attending church instead. He wants the restoration of the “generational family” where a female mum and a male dad raise their kids who are taught firmly Christian values. And decision-makers are in his sights too. “I want to get rid of woke politicians, political parties, councils and any leadership in communities who are into this woke sort of stuff like anti-family, anti-Christian values, basically,” says Tamaki. I wasn't even alive in the 50s or the 60s, but were things really like that here then? As to the rest of his comments (especially the religious ones), I'll exercise my "freedoms" (of choice) and "rights" (to be non-religious), and say "no thanks". Oh, and "get stuffed" as well.

NZ did well because the UK was buying everything we grew, meat, wool, butter, cheese.

We had a highly protected economy, if you bought a new car and year later you could sell it for more than you paid for it, cars were primarily UK brands

So many jobs were labour intensive, roading, rail, telecoms, power...all used very large teams of labourers, heavy machinery was not common, in some cases it was just ex military vehicles hacked for civilian purposes. We were still "breaking in" a lot of rural land, again back breaking manual work.

Coal was king, smog was rampant in some communities.

Cigarettes were cheap , healthcare much simpler, you would die of illnesses that are treatable today.

Disabled were put in asylums, out of sight, out of mind.

There was no ACC

ONE TV channel, the NZBC, later to be renamed Channel 1

Asbestos was fine, as was 2-4-5-T and other pesticides

Dental health was poor, no fluoride , it was common for people to get all their teeth removed when they were 40 and have dentures.

Being caned at school for being left-handed was common , as it was for speaking Maori at school

Divorse was no common because women were financially trapped in violent relationships and solo mums were heavily scorned back then too.

Mind you, evangelical churches did not exist here in NZ at that stage, so there is a plus