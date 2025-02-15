This is a cult, not a church.
It demands to be tax free, to be tolerated by the community it contributes nothing to.
It demands "Religious freedom" while denying others the same rights
Its sole purpose is to make this at the top rich.
In Luke 18:25, Jesus says, "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God".
According to his bible, Tamaki can not enter heaven,
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360582604/destiny-church-slammed-non-peaceful-protest-auckland-library-pride-event
The we get this
Destiny Church sexual predator groomed and isolated youth group victims, parents demand answers from church hierarchy
Kids are more at risk from the church than from story time with people in drag...as has been proven time and time again across multiple churches.