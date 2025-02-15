Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Destiny Church becoming more violent
sir1963

Uber Geek

#318732 15-Feb-2025 21:24
This is a cult, not a church.

 

It demands to be tax free, to be tolerated by the community it contributes nothing to.

 

It demands "Religious freedom" while denying others the same rights

 

Its sole purpose is to make this at the top rich.
In Luke 18:25, Jesus says, "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God".
According to his bible,  Tamaki can not enter heaven, 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360582604/destiny-church-slammed-non-peaceful-protest-auckland-library-pride-event

 

 

 

The we get this

 

Destiny Church sexual predator groomed and isolated youth group victims, parents demand answers from church hierarchy

 

 

 

Kids are more at risk from the church than from story time with people in drag...as has been proven time and time again across multiple churches.

quickymart
  #3343269 16-Feb-2025 07:32
I still don't get the "Freedom" and "Rights" part of name of this clown's outfit. Shouldn't I be "Free" to send my kids to one of these shows, if I choose to? Isn't it my "Right" to choose what's best for my kids, not what he thinks is best for my kids?

 

I think what annoys me the most is when the "EFTPostle" (heh) says something like he is "speaking for all New Zealanders". Sorry, Briaaaaaaaan, you do not speak for me 🙄

 

And yes, you're right, it is a cult, definitely not a church.



quickymart
  #3343427 16-Feb-2025 18:33
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/542026/destiny-church-protesters-went-too-far-luxon

 

Good job, I hope the police throw the book at these pathetic, attention-seeking, insecure losers.

quickymart
  #3343451 16-Feb-2025 20:46
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/destiny-church-protests-teenager-concussed-after-violent-attack-at-te-atatu-west-auckland-event/2NVMNJBTI5AEXOWESJKW5UDV4Y/

 

And now it turns out that a teenager was allegedly assaulted by Tamaki's thugs yesterday. I bet he'll play the victim and deflect like he always does and say he "doesn't know the person" who was doing the assault 🙄

 

Him and his nutty little group are insecure and pathetic 😡



BarTender
  #3343915 17-Feb-2025 21:12
And there is a petition I have been directing people to rather than the Change.org one. As this one I think is the proper path to follow.

 

Petition of Andrew Aleman: Remove charitable status from Destiny Church

 

https://petitions.parliament.nz/a22e0d59-7da2-4edd-35f1-08dc74762dc5

 

 

quickymart
  #3344036 17-Feb-2025 23:19
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/destiny-church-protests-niu-fm-radio-personality-bailey-palala-young-primary-school-worker-among-demonstrators/SC2XLN2M75HSBBIKKUH4XB6OBM/

 

I sure as hell hope that guy isn't allowed on air again, ever - and I sure as hell wouldn't want that other guy anywhere near my kids, as full of hate as they both are.

 

And yes, Destiny's charitable status should be fully removed, doing this kind of stunt isn't something that I think warrants the acts of a "charity".

quickymart
  #3345038 20-Feb-2025 19:56
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/brian-tamakis-destiny-church-pride-protests-te-atatu-witness-describes-terror-inside-library/GIFZJUQWEJBWXOWCTOHD74E4HA/

 

Disgusting. I'm just relieved this bunch of thugs were stopped before they went too far 😠

gzt

gzt
  #3345412 21-Feb-2025 18:35
For those who are in Auckland this weekend

 

AnnouncementDEFYING DESTINY: DAY OF QUEER POWER this Sunday at 2pm at the Albert Park rotunda.

 

All friends and allies of the community are welcome to join us. Let’s show Destiny that they are a tiny, hateful portion of our population.

 

quickymart
  #3345518 22-Feb-2025 08:50
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360584594/brian-tamakis-end-game-explained?dicbo=v2-mDyj92z

 

Brian Tamaki's end game?

 

“I want our country to return to its most golden days or era in the late 50s and 60s when 90% of the country was Christian and we had 1% unemployment. We had no poverty and we basically were doing well and were the second richest country in the world behind America.”

 

He wants a ban on Sunday trading with people attending church instead. He wants the restoration of the “generational family” where a female mum and a male dad raise their kids who are taught firmly Christian values. And decision-makers are in his sights too.

 

“I want to get rid of woke politicians, political parties, councils and any leadership in communities who are into this woke sort of stuff like anti-family, anti-Christian values, basically,” says Tamaki.

 

I wasn't even alive in the 50s or the 60s, but were things really like that here then? As to the rest of his comments (especially the religious ones), I'll exercise my "freedoms" (of choice) and "rights" (to be non-religious), and say "no thanks". Oh, and "get stuffed" as well.

sir1963

  #3345535 22-Feb-2025 12:32
NZ did well because the UK was buying everything we grew, meat, wool, butter, cheese.

 

We had a highly protected economy, if you bought a new car and year later you could sell it for more than you paid for it, cars were primarily UK brands

 

So many jobs were labour intensive, roading, rail, telecoms, power...all used very large teams of labourers, heavy machinery was not common, in some cases it was just ex military vehicles hacked for civilian purposes. We were still "breaking in" a lot of rural land, again back breaking manual work.

 

Coal was king, smog was rampant in some communities.

 

Cigarettes were cheap , healthcare much simpler, you would die of illnesses that are treatable today.

 

Disabled were put in asylums, out of sight, out of mind.

 

There was no ACC

 

ONE TV channel, the NZBC, later to be renamed Channel 1

 

Asbestos was fine, as was 2-4-5-T and other pesticides

 

Dental health was poor, no fluoride , it was common for people to get all their teeth removed when they were 40 and have dentures.

 

Being caned at school for being left-handed was common , as it was for speaking Maori at school

 

Divorse was no common because women were financially trapped in violent relationships and solo mums were heavily scorned back then too.

 

 

 

Mind you, evangelical churches did not exist here in NZ at that stage, so there is a plus

linw
  #3345692 22-Feb-2025 19:24
That stirred a lot of memories @sir1963.

 

All true.

SepticSceptic
  #3345809 22-Feb-2025 23:00
Maori and Pacific peoples knew their place - out of sight and out of mind. Sorry , no room for BT and his ilk. Would gave been dawn raids and deportations . 

 

60 % income tax, not much left for tithe.

 

Meat n 3 vege for dinner, none of the marvellous variety we have now.

 

Bah humbug to the 60's. 

 

 

quickymart
  #3346218 24-Feb-2025 08:54
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/in-depth/542759/domestic-violence-groups-slam-dangerous-man-up-programme

 

Finally, some action. No one should be referred to them at all, they don't help men to "Man Up" at all!

quickymart
  #3346391 24-Feb-2025 18:47
https://newsroom.co.nz/2025/02/22/the-secret-diary-of-the-man-up-gang/

 

I thought this was quite (sarcastically) clever too.

sir1963

  #3366979 24-Apr-2025 09:19
I see John Campbell doing a thing about the bigotry, hate, violence  used by Tamaki

 

 

 

https://www.1news.co.nz/2025/04/24/john-campbell-on-destiny-church-ive-never-encountered-so-much-fear/ 

