linw

2854 posts

Uber Geek


#318737 16-Feb-2025 15:16
Send private message

Wow, what a difference watching sane, smart, sympathetic people talking compared with the evil stupid goings on in the USA political scene. 

 

And what an embarrassment having Vance and Hegseth on the stage.

 

Thank you Europe for helping me believe in national leaders again. And what a contrast hearing people prepared to recognize their earlier missteps, such as relying on the USA too much.

 

They have realised that Trump's regime can't be relied on and are preparing to cut ties.

 

Also, as an aside, it is impressive that these leaders all spoke great English.

 

 

ezbee
2418 posts

Uber Geek


  #3343408 16-Feb-2025 15:51
Send private message

Vance and Hegseth

Doublespeak, they think a 'Security Conference' is an 'Insecurity Conference' 

Just there to push world Trumplicanism.
ACT and National will be looking to who can get ahead of the other in surfing this wave here.
So we will get crazy fallout.

