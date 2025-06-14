New thread. IMO they are both rogue states. Israel enabled by the US and especially Trump. Be nice, compliment Trump, that allows you to do what you want

Trump told Netanyu to hold back while I solve the enrichment issue with Iran. Didnt happen, but Trump knew that so they removed and warned of issues. In the know. Could have intervened, but no. Now there is a full blown war. So a nuclear agreement (yes I know it was a very slow burn, but if there is a slow burn, that's better than a fast burn which we now have). Israel and US have decreed that working with Iran is a non issue. So as Trump does, internationally or nationally, its another war, or an escalating existing war