I am looking at returning to Voyager after a year or two with Sky Broadband. I swapped to Sky because there was an impression I was given that the new Sky box would allow content to be interchangeably fed from either Satellite or Internet and there were good vibes on service from GZers and the price was right. I was hoping that it would functionally replace my MYSKY box. That's not the case, and Sky are not making the POD available outside what was the Vodafone TV user base.

I dont do call centres, so tried contacting Voyager on the support email address and their contact page from their website. When I was with Voyager support was excellent and prompt email responses were given. Looks like this has changed.

Is there any way of contacting Voyager that does not involve a phone? Are others having similar problems?