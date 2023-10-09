Hi Voyagers,
how can I delete the credit card associated with my account?
I don't want to setup a direct debit/direct credit. I will pay by bank transfer instead (described https://support.voyager.nz/knowledgebase/article/KA-01027/en-us#6)
Hi Voyagers,
how can I delete the credit card associated with my account?
I don't want to setup a direct debit/direct credit. I will pay by bank transfer instead (described https://support.voyager.nz/knowledgebase/article/KA-01027/en-us#6)
Contact Voyager directly ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
Ideally I can do it without calling.
I'm a bit surprised it doesn't seem possible without calling the helpdesk.
I'd just contact them via phone. Should be a quick call...
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Lot of companies don't let you change payment options like that online.
Will prob take you 2 mins.... so far you've spent at least 30mins here :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin