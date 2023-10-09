Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Remove Credit Card Associated with Account
#309327 9-Oct-2023 10:57
Hi Voyagers,

 

how can I delete the credit card associated with my account?

 

 

 

I don't want to setup a direct debit/direct credit.  I will pay by bank transfer instead (described https://support.voyager.nz/knowledgebase/article/KA-01027/en-us#6)

 

 

  #3144477 9-Oct-2023 11:17
Contact Voyager directly ? 

 

0800 4 SPEED

 

 




  #3144478 9-Oct-2023 11:21
Ideally I can do it without calling. 

 

I'm a bit surprised it doesn't seem possible without calling the helpdesk.

  #3144481 9-Oct-2023 11:29
I'd just contact them via phone. Should be a quick call...




  #3144529 9-Oct-2023 11:41
Lot of companies don't let you change payment options like that online.

 

Will prob take you 2 mins.... so far you've spent at least 30mins here :D

 

 




  #3144538 9-Oct-2023 11:53
I got mine taken off by replying to the bill which seemed to make ticket for it, and they actioned it promptly.




