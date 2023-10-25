BMarquis: nztim: Those graphs prove that most people could get away with home fiber starter (90% of the time)



It doesn't prove that at all - if, as per the second screen shot, they are only 5minute averages.

This is actually important, in my long-ago experience.

What gets users grumpy quite quickly is short term peakiness, where bandwidth utilisation goes from the normal 15% - 20% and spikes up to fully saturated for 5 or even 10 seconds, then drops back to normal. A 5-minute based measurement (yes, I used MRTG) shows that everything is fine and bandwidth utilisation never goes above 22%, but the users are grinding their teeth because screens pause & stutter, VOIP calls get random stalls and the UX is generally🤬

If you can't measure with at least second-by-second resolution, you aren't going to pick up these micro-overloads.