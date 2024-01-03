Hello.

Has anyone out there managed to get an Asus Zenwifi XD4S mesh router, or similar, to work with Voyager Fibre? Alternatively does anyone happen to know already if if I'm wasting my time trying?

I recently acquired it. It works happily as a simple mesh system, which is sort of what I want, if I leave my older Spark-branded HG659b router in front of it by plugging it into the HG659b's LAN port. Ideally to simplify everything though I'd like to remove that older router from the equation if it's not necessary, and just connect the Zenwifi router directly to the modem, unless there's a compelling reason not to.

I'm using Voyager's BYO Router values from https://support.voyager.nz/knowledgebase/article/KA-01024/en-us as a starting point (can't seem to link as I'm too new apparently), and also have access to all the existing config of the working HG659b. I'm definitely not an expert with this stuff but I'll try to describe the bits I think are most relevant.

The base values that can be configured, which I'm aware of, are shown in the screenshots below, specifically under WAN/InternetConnection and LAN/IPTV, where I've tried entering the VLAN tagging values.

Most of what's shown in the screenshots are defaults for PPPoE, but in the first screen I've entered the username+password provided by Voyager (have triple checked and re-entered multiple times). MTU was already set to 1492 as default.

I can't find anywhere to specify a value of 1452 for MSS (which is specified on Voyager's page). I also see my HG659b config specifies a value of NAPT for the NAT type value, but I can't see any obvious place to copy this into the Zenwifi config - dunno if either of these are likely to be significant. I've also tried entering Voyager's specific DNS server IPs in the WAN config, but with no obvious effect.

In the second screenshot, as shown for the LAN/IPTV settings, I've told it Manual settings and populated the VID values to '10' for both 'Internet' and 'Primary Node LAN Port'. The 'Select ISP Profile' dropdown includes pre-configured profiles for 2degrees, Actrix, Orcon, Slingshot, Spark, Stuff-Fibre, Vodafone-NZ, and a bunch of others that I think are all non-NZ, but unfortunately has no specific profile in the list for Voyager hence my attempt to enter it manually.



Basically when attempting this the router just reports 'Disconnected' as its status. If I look in the system log after applying settings and waiting through another attempt to connect, I get something like this below. Note that the timestamp is apparently reset back to 5pm on 5th May 2017 due to it not finding an NTP server after it's reset with no internet, and that d8:3b:bf:94:f6:ab MAC address is probably unrelated as it's my client machine connecting in via the wifi:

May 5 17:10:53 kernel: [ 365.617263] MacTableDeleteEntry(): wcid 1 =====

May 5 17:10:53 kernel: [ 365.625630] hw_ctrl_flow_v2_disconnt_act: wdev_idx=6

May 5 17:10:53 kernel: [ 365.633919] Del Sta:d8:3b:bf:94:f6:ab

May 5 17:10:53 kernel: [ 365.638373] MacTableDeleteEntry(): wcid 1 =====

May 5 17:10:54 roamast: [EXAP]Deauth old sta in 1 0: D8:3B:BF:94:F6:AB

May 5 17:10:54 roamast: rai0: disconnect weak signal strength station [d8:3b:bf:94:f6:ab]

May 5 17:10:54 roamast: rai0: remove client [d8:3b:bf:94:f6:ab] from monitor list

May 5 17:11:33 pppd[1458]: Timeout waiting for PADO packets

May 5 17:12:48 pppd[1458]: Timeout waiting for PADO packets

May 5 17:13:47 rc_service: httpds 1019:notify_rc restart_wan_if 0

May 5 17:13:47 pppd[1458]: Unable to complete PPPoE Discovery

May 5 17:13:50 pppd[17083]: pppd 2.4.7 started by admin, uid 0

May 5 17:14:12 : module nf_nat_rtsp not found in modules.dep

May 5 17:14:12 miniupnpd[1088]: SendNATPMPPublicAddressChangeNotification: cannot get public IP address, stopping

May 5 17:14:12 zcip client: configured 169.254.163.213

May 5 17:14:25 pppd[17083]: Timeout waiting for PADO packets

In addition to what's shown in the screenshots, I have also tried (1) Changing 'Internet Detection' mode from 'PPP echo' to 'DNS Probe', and (2) setting 'Access Concentrator Name' to 'br1.wgn'. The latter is only because I see the HR659b detects 'br1.wgn' for its 'PPPoE AC-Name' value, but translating that value is a bit of a stab in the dark for me.



Maybe it's a lost cause but I'm sort of hoping someone might be able to suggest another setting I might have missed, or just something obvious I have wrong.

Thanks for any help or tips. Config screenshots below and I can try to find other info if suggested -

WAN settings:

LAN/IPTV settings: