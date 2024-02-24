So in 2012ish when we were with Actrix they provided a Zyxel VMG8324-B10A and long story short we’re still using it now for Voyager UFB. The wifi is switched off and we use an access point for wifi (Ubiquiti UAP LR). Mostly this setup just works in our medium size house, haven’t really had any problems with it, and the speed is acceptable.

in the last couple of years we’ve added smart speakers and devices, as you do, but I’ve read the odd comment on Geekzone about routers lasting 3 to 5 years or so and then needing replacing. Since reading that I’ve been wondering about the Zyxel being 12 years old.



Just wondering - should we replace it or is it as case of if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I think Voyager provide a Huawei router, but I’ve also heard good things about say a cheap Fritz!box 75xx