Ancient Zyxel VMG8324-B10A router that just keeps on going
Brymo

18 posts

Geek


#311892 24-Feb-2024 10:52
So in 2012ish when we were with Actrix they provided a Zyxel VMG8324-B10A and long story short we’re still using it now for Voyager UFB. The wifi is switched off and we use an access point for wifi (Ubiquiti UAP LR). Mostly this setup just works in our medium size house, haven’t really had any problems with it, and the speed is acceptable. 

 

in the last couple of years we’ve added smart speakers and devices, as you do, but I’ve read the odd comment on Geekzone about routers lasting 3 to 5 years or so and then needing replacing.  Since reading that I’ve been wondering about the Zyxel being 12 years old.  

Just wondering - should we replace it or is it as case of if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I think Voyager provide a Huawei router, but I’ve also heard good things about say a cheap Fritz!box 75xx

VygrNetworkMonkey
180 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199409 24-Feb-2024 12:12
Heya @Brymo

We have heaps of customers on the Zyxel 8324’s still - they’re still a great unit.

As long as you keep it updated, and it does what you need to to, it’s still worth holding onto.
Unless there’s some features you want from a replacement device, save your $$ for now.

My 2c anyway :)




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199411 24-Feb-2024 12:19
Think I still have one kicking around somewhere, had its quirks but otherwise a good solid unit :)

 

 




Brymo

18 posts

Geek


  #3199479 24-Feb-2024 13:28
VygrNetworkMonkey: Heya @Brymo

We have heaps of customers on the Zyxel 8324’s still - they’re still a great unit.

As long as you keep it updated, and it does what you need to to, it’s still worth holding onto.
Unless there’s some features you want from a replacement device, save your $$ for now.

My 2c anyway :)

 

 

 

Awesome to know! So I can just look at upgrading the wifi AP sometime if I want more bells and whistles in the future.   I’ll check the firmware version on the Zyxel and update if nec. Great!



Brymo

18 posts

Geek


  #3199480 24-Feb-2024 13:30
xpd:

 

Think I still have one kicking around somewhere, had its quirks but otherwise a good solid unit :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yeah agreed. Occasionally I’ve had to do the odd power cycle but mostly it just goes. 

networkn
Networkn
32230 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199579 24-Feb-2024 19:15
We sold Zyxel for 20 years. Hand on my Heart we NEVER once had a hardware failure, inside of warranty in that 20 years, except one PSU which we believe was a power spike. The number of faults we had outside of warranty upto 5 years old was <0.5%. Seriously. 

 

Unless it has a security vuln not patched, or a feature you can't live without, I wouldn't replace it. 

Brymo

18 posts

Geek


  #3199593 24-Feb-2024 21:58
networkn:

 

We sold Zyxel for 20 years. Hand on my Heart we NEVER once had a hardware failure, inside of warranty in that 20 years, except one PSU which we believe was a power spike. The number of faults we had outside of warranty upto 5 years old was <0.5%. Seriously. 

 

Unless it has a security vuln not patched, or a feature you can't live without, I wouldn't replace it. 

 

 

 

 

Wow that’s impressive. Nope, I def won’t be replacing it

