Hi, could someone please do me a favor and try tracert on the following addresses?

I've just switched over to Orcon a few months ago and have seen a massive degrade to routing to Japan which they aren't doing anything about. I'm on their gigabit fibre in Auckland area. Most of my internet content consumption are from Japan and Singapore so switching to Orcon was good for that direct access via Perth. I've been hearing Voyager did a mix of Vocus/Spark routing and was wondering if the link to Japan is any better.

Thanks

To Japan

Tracing route to jin115.com [147.92.146.242]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms unknown [10.0.1.1]

2 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50]

3 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.94]

4 2 ms 2 ms 5 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.93]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 27 ms 26 ms 27 ms 124.150.165.62

7 28 ms 28 ms 27 ms 124.150.165.2

8 27 ms 27 ms 27 ms as18407.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.44]

9 36 ms 38 ms 50 ms 45.64.201.2

10 58 ms 27 ms 27 ms ce-0-0-2-100.a00.sydnau05.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [202.68.65.32]

11 28 ms 31 ms 28 ms ae-5.r21.sydnau06.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.7.48]

12 194 ms 196 ms 194 ms ae-13.r32.tokyjp05.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.46]

13 200 ms 200 ms 199 ms ae-2.r00.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.6.127]

14 194 ms 194 ms 195 ms ae-0.line-corp.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [203.105.64.242]

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

To Singapore

Tracing route to viewqwest.com [202.73.56.144]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms unknown [10.0.1.1]

2 1 ms 2 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50]

3 1 ms 1 ms <1 ms as9790.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.238]

4 1 ms * 1 ms be1000.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.237]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 117 ms 117 ms * be203.lsr01.dody.nsw.vocus.network [103.1.77.46]

7 * * * Request timed out.

8 * * * Request timed out.

9 116 ms 117 ms 116 ms be203.bdr02.sin01.sin.vocus.network [114.31.206.75]

10 116 ms 116 ms 116 ms 18106.sgw.equinix.com [27.111.228.6]

11 118 ms 118 ms 118 ms 132.147.112.106

12 117 ms 117 ms 117 ms 1net-vpn.vqbn.com [202.73.45.134]

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.