Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoyagerConsidering switching to Voyager due to routing to Asia
jeeg

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312060 12-Mar-2024 23:23
Send private message

Hi, could someone please do me a favor and try tracert on the following addresses?

 

I've just switched over to Orcon a few months ago and have seen a massive degrade to routing to Japan which they aren't doing anything about. I'm on their gigabit fibre in Auckland area. Most of my internet content consumption are from Japan and Singapore so switching to Orcon was good for that direct access via Perth. I've been hearing Voyager did a mix of Vocus/Spark routing and was wondering if the link to Japan is any better.

 

Thanks

 

To Japan

 

Tracing route to jin115.com [147.92.146.242]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  unknown [10.0.1.1]
  2     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50]
  3     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.94]
  4     2 ms     2 ms     5 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.93]
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6    27 ms    26 ms    27 ms  124.150.165.62
  7    28 ms    28 ms    27 ms  124.150.165.2
  8    27 ms    27 ms    27 ms  as18407.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.44]
  9    36 ms    38 ms    50 ms  45.64.201.2
 10    58 ms    27 ms    27 ms  ce-0-0-2-100.a00.sydnau05.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [202.68.65.32]
 11    28 ms    31 ms    28 ms  ae-5.r21.sydnau06.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.7.48]
 12   194 ms   196 ms   194 ms  ae-13.r32.tokyjp05.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.46]
 13   200 ms   200 ms   199 ms  ae-2.r00.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.6.127]
 14   194 ms   194 ms   195 ms  ae-0.line-corp.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [203.105.64.242]
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

To Singapore

 

Tracing route to viewqwest.com [202.73.56.144]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  unknown [10.0.1.1]
  2     1 ms     2 ms     1 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50]
  3     1 ms     1 ms    <1 ms  as9790.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.238]
  4     1 ms     *        1 ms  be1000.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.237]
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6   117 ms   117 ms     *     be203.lsr01.dody.nsw.vocus.network [103.1.77.46]
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9   116 ms   117 ms   116 ms  be203.bdr02.sin01.sin.vocus.network [114.31.206.75]
 10   116 ms   116 ms   116 ms  18106.sgw.equinix.com [27.111.228.6]
 11   118 ms   118 ms   118 ms  132.147.112.106
 12   117 ms   117 ms   117 ms  1net-vpn.vqbn.com [202.73.45.134]
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3205884 12-Mar-2024 23:44
Send private message

Check out the Voyager Smokeping in my signature. That should give you a good idea of the latency, I can add an IP if you want too.




Whitianga, Coromandel - Quic Sprinter - Ref (free setup): R893192EGADLZ

 

Smokeping: Quic / Voyager / Starlink

 

Coromandel Webcam Network



michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205891 13-Mar-2024 00:35
Send private message

Problem is those addresses are not pingable.

 

Got others you can ping? There is also a number of fibre cuts currently and comparing a whole lot of providers none are perfect currently.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3205892 13-Mar-2024 01:05
Send private message

That first IP/traceroute shows it is going through the DIA filter which has degraded performance in the past.



Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205895 13-Mar-2024 05:34
Send private message

First one takes exactly the same route once it leaves voyager

 

Tracing route to jin115.com [147.92.146.242]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     *        2 ms     2 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4   584 ms   219 ms   219 ms  et-0-0-1-0.core01.mdr.vygr.net [43.240.33.38]
  5  1029 ms   662 ms   224 ms  et-0-0-31-0.core01.qst.vygr.net [43.240.33.18]
  6     1 ms     2 ms     2 ms  et-0-0-0-0.edge02.qst.vygr.net [43.240.33.5]
  7    37 ms    16 ms    30 ms  10.51.65.66
  8     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.94]
  9     4 ms     4 ms    11 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.93]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11    28 ms    31 ms    28 ms  124.150.165.62
 12    28 ms    28 ms    28 ms  124.150.165.2
 13    29 ms    28 ms    28 ms  as18407.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.44]
 14    54 ms    33 ms    37 ms  45.64.201.2
 15    28 ms    30 ms    28 ms  ce-0-0-2-100.a00.sydnau05.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [202.68.65.32]
 16    30 ms    31 ms    34 ms  ae-5.r21.sydnau06.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.7.48]
 17   141 ms   141 ms   140 ms  ae-13.r32.tokyjp05.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.46]
 18   142 ms   141 ms   141 ms  ae-1.r02.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.101]
 19   158 ms   142 ms   142 ms  ae-1.line-corp.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [203.105.64.246]
 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

Second one is different

 

Tracing route to viewqwest.com [202.73.56.144]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     2 ms     3 ms     2 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4    15 ms     4 ms     2 ms  ae9-143.akbr6.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.118.157]
  5     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.53]
  6    26 ms    26 ms    26 ms  et1-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.30]
  7    32 ms    31 ms    31 ms  100ge0-79.core1.syd1.he.net [184.104.195.149]
  8    77 ms    77 ms    77 ms  100ge0-32.core1.per1.he.net [184.105.65.223]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10   118 ms   171 ms   126 ms  viewqwest-pte-ltd.port-channel2.switch2.sin1.he.net [27.50.33.94]
 11   118 ms   118 ms   118 ms  132.147.112.106
 12   117 ms   117 ms   118 ms  1net-vpn.vqbn.com [202.73.45.134]
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

jeeg

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3205995 13-Mar-2024 12:41
Send private message

Thanks everyone for your replies

 

Jase2985:

 

First one takes exactly the same route once it leaves voyager

 

 

 

Tracing route to jin115.com [147.92.146.242]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

 

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     *        2 ms     2 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4   584 ms   219 ms   219 ms  et-0-0-1-0.core01.mdr.vygr.net [43.240.33.38]
  5  1029 ms   662 ms   224 ms  et-0-0-31-0.core01.qst.vygr.net [43.240.33.18]
  6     1 ms     2 ms     2 ms  et-0-0-0-0.edge02.qst.vygr.net [43.240.33.5]
  7    37 ms    16 ms    30 ms  10.51.65.66
  8     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.94]
  9     4 ms     4 ms    11 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.93]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11    28 ms    31 ms    28 ms  124.150.165.62
 12    28 ms    28 ms    28 ms  124.150.165.2
 13    29 ms    28 ms    28 ms  as18407.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.44]
 14    54 ms    33 ms    37 ms  45.64.201.2
 15    28 ms    30 ms    28 ms  ce-0-0-2-100.a00.sydnau05.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [202.68.65.32]
 16    30 ms    31 ms    34 ms  ae-5.r21.sydnau06.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.7.48]
 17   141 ms   141 ms   140 ms  ae-13.r32.tokyjp05.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.46]
 18   142 ms   141 ms   141 ms  ae-1.r02.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.101]
 19   158 ms   142 ms   142 ms  ae-1.line-corp.tokyjp08.jp.bb.gin.ntt.net [203.105.64.246]
 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

 

Is it the DIA filter in between the Sydney and Tokyo hop? I'm curious as to why the routing seems to be the same for Orcon at that point but only Orcon gets affected with the performance drop. That 140-150ms was the level of latency I had before when I just joined Orcon and the same I've had with Spark throughout the years. Its just crazy to have 200ms and being told theres nothing wrong with the network

 

 

yitz
2059 posts

Uber Geek


  #3205998 13-Mar-2024 13:01
Send private message

DIA filter is everything in between hop
  8     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.94]
and where it makes it out onto the wider Internet again at hop
 15    28 ms    30 ms    28 ms  ce-0-0-2-100.a00.sydnau05.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [202.68.65.32]

 

Not sure why Voyager is routing their DIA filter traffic through to Vocus/2degrees but you can traceroute to an adjacent IP number to see it takes a different non-filtered route.

 

In the past social media and user generated content sites have had performance degradation due to filter capacity constraints when popular content is also being hosted at the same shared/virtual IP.
e.g. Spark and Blogspot/Google+ https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=119304 

 

Beyond the filter hops your latency is also affected by upstream provider routes as you have noted Voyager also use Spark who have relationships with providers who use a more direct return submarine path between Japan and Sydney rather than via South East Asia or North America.

VygrNetworkMonkey
180 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206006 13-Mar-2024 13:52
Send private message

For clarification, Voyager does not participate in the DIA filter - so there is no routing decisions made around the DIA requirements.

Voyager’s routing “decisions” are dynamic, based on a number of metrics such as shortest path etc.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3206011 13-Mar-2024 14:21
Send private message

VygrNetworkMonkey: For clarification, Voyager does not participate in the DIA filter - so there is no routing decisions made around the DIA requirements.

Voyager’s routing “decisions” are dynamic, based on a number of metrics such as shortest path etc.

 

but 2dgrees/vocus do right? so if traffic routed via them would be passed through the DIA filter if the IP is on the DCEFS list.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

VygrNetworkMonkey
180 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206012 13-Mar-2024 14:26
Send private message

nztim:

VygrNetworkMonkey: For clarification, Voyager does not participate in the DIA filter - so there is no routing decisions made around the DIA requirements.

Voyager’s routing “decisions” are dynamic, based on a number of metrics such as shortest path etc.


but 2dgrees/vocus do right? so if traffic routed via them would be passed through the DIA filter if the IP is on the DCEFS list.



2Degrees are one of our international transit providers.
They do not filter any of our traffic, nor do any of our other transit/peering providers, therefore the DIA or DCEFS filters are not involved.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

danfaulknor
931 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3206015 13-Mar-2024 14:57
Send private message

VygrNetworkMonkey:
nztim:

 

VygrNetworkMonkey: For clarification, Voyager does not participate in the DIA filter - so there is no routing decisions made around the DIA requirements.

Voyager’s routing “decisions” are dynamic, based on a number of metrics such as shortest path etc.

 

 

 

but 2dgrees/vocus do right? so if traffic routed via them would be passed through the DIA filter if the IP is on the DCEFS list.

 



therefore the DIA or DCEFS filters are not involved.

 

 

 

Are you sure? 124.150.165.62 and 124.150.165.2 is Fastcom (so most likely DCEFS - at least all IPs that go via DCEFS for us route via those two IPs)




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

VygrNetworkMonkey
180 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206020 13-Mar-2024 15:31
Send private message

danfaulknor:

 

Are you sure? 124.150.165.62 and 124.150.165.2 is Fastcom (so most likely DCEFS - at least all IPs that go via DCEFS for us route via those two IPs)

 

 

Now that you point that out, no, I'm not so sure 😂

 

I think I need to make a few calls!




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

jeeg

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3206054 13-Mar-2024 18:00
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Problem is those addresses are not pingable.

 

Got others you can ping? There is also a number of fibre cuts currently and comparing a whole lot of providers none are perfect currently.

 

 

 

 

I managed to get a static ip to SG.

 

Could anyone please test this? 202.83.99.90

 

 

 

Thanks everyone and much appreciated for your help

 

 

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3206058 13-Mar-2024 18:04
Send private message

VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

danfaulknor:

 

Are you sure? 124.150.165.62 and 124.150.165.2 is Fastcom (so most likely DCEFS - at least all IPs that go via DCEFS for us route via those two IPs)

 

 

Now that you point that out, no, I'm not so sure 😂

 

I think I need to make a few calls!

 

 

I am pretty sure anyone using Vocus Transit is subject to DCEFS




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206062 13-Mar-2024 18:09
Send private message

Tracing route to fnet90-f99-access.vqbn.com.sg [202.83.99.90]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  lo-vprn-100.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.255]
  3     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae-0-621.cr1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.230]
  4     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  ae9-143.akbr6.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.118.157]
  5     2 ms    40 ms    17 ms  ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.53]
  6    25 ms    25 ms    25 ms  et1-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.30]
  7    32 ms    32 ms    31 ms  100ge0-79.core1.syd1.he.net [184.104.195.149]
  8    78 ms    77 ms    77 ms  100ge0-32.core1.per1.he.net [184.105.65.223]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10   118 ms   201 ms   123 ms  viewqwest-pte-ltd.port-channel2.switch2.sin1.he.net [27.50.33.94]
 11   118 ms   117 ms   118 ms  132.147.112.96
 12   122 ms   121 ms   122 ms  fnet90-f99-access.vqbn.com.sg [202.83.99.90]

jeeg

351 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3206070 13-Mar-2024 18:18
Send private message

Thanks everyone, this is great routing and I'm convinced to switch.

 

On that topic anyone got a referral code or promo code?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright