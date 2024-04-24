Hi Geekzone,

IPoE is available to all users on request. We have to enable circuit based authentication for your connection. In the near future we plan to have then enabled automagically so you don't need to ask for it. It'll just be there. Enabling IPoE doesn't disable PPPoE as mentioned above. Both are available in an either/or setup. Your active session is locked to a single service type, PPP or DHCP. You won't be able to connect both at the same time!

In regards to IPv6 on IPoE we use DHCPv6 IANA on the CPE -> Voyager portion. We don't currently support SLAAC unfortunately. This is a limitation with our BNG hardware. If SLAAC is used you'll get a DHCPv6-PD range but it won't install as active on our side. Looked into a bunch and I can't seem to solve it... It's pending further investigation post a major software update we plan on doing in the next couple of months. Ideally I'd like to be able to support SLAAC and DHCPv6 IANA as we want the average customer to be able to plug it in and it "just works". In the mean time, DHCP for ipv4 and DHCPv6 for ipv6. For PPP we support both SLAAC and DHCPv6 IANA.

In terms of needing to turn your router off for 10mins... IPoE is a pain when it comes to sessions state awareness. Configuration currently is only applied on initial authentication. We don't make modifications to services while they are connected. PPP has keepalives built in so when you restart your router it builds a new session. IPoE is a DHCP lease. We have lease time currently set to 30mins which should mean CPEs complete a DHCP renew every 15mins. Beyond that we implement connectivity checking through arp probes and ndp discoveries. We have intervals for checking connectivity currently set to 2 minutes. If that check fails it'll retry every 30 seconds for the next 3 minutes. If the router doesn't come back online we clear the session. A new session will be built when the router either sends a DHCP discover or a renew. As we are only a week or so in open release of IPoE (been trialing it on a limited number of connections since December) and we don't yet know whether real world use matches our configuration. We may modify timers and behaviour if it doesn't work. Please let me know if something isn't working quite right and I may be able to fix it up. Lastly I did talk with our support desk yesterday about @baabits specific situation. I let the support team know about this behaviour and that they do have the power to clear the session from our management portal. The support team got access to all the portal features last week so it's going to be new for them. Training is taking place and they will become familiar in time.

Hope this is useful information. Let me know if you'd like to know anything else. Happy to share.

Regards,

~H