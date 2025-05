What are you wanting to achieve? IMHO there is not too much benefit for most hosting to be in NZ and you can get away with hosting in Australia for cheaper unless if what you're hosting is latency sensitive.

VPS hosting in New Zealand is still (for some reason) really expensive compared to over the ditch. Vultr / Linode are cheaper options that have a Sydney presence and often better hardware too. Else in New Zealand I'd actually recommend Sitehost.