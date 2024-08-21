We've been living at our house for almost 3 years and have regularly but intermittently noticed periods where the internet (Voyager UFB) would stop working briefly (30 seconds to 2 minutes). I had put it down to having an old router with bad wifi and couldn't be bothered figuring out what to do about it. I had enough and on Monday I bought a Unifi Express to resolve the issue.

The issue has not been resolved and I can see some periods of packet loss and high latency on it's monitoring, it's consistent with what I've noticed with the old router. I've attached an image with the Internet health over 24 hours - red is disconnection, and yellow is packet loss or high latency.

Is this normal? What could the problem be? How do I present it to Voyager so support takes it seriously?