Are periods of high latency and/or packet loss normal?
#315838 21-Aug-2024 10:53
We've been living at our house for almost 3 years and have regularly but intermittently noticed periods where the internet (Voyager UFB) would stop working briefly (30 seconds to 2 minutes). I had put it down to having an old router with bad wifi and couldn't be bothered figuring out what to do about it. I had enough and on Monday I bought a Unifi Express to resolve the issue.

 

The issue has not been resolved and I can see some periods of packet loss and high latency on it's monitoring, it's consistent with what I've noticed with the old router. I've attached an image with the Internet health over 24 hours - red is disconnection, and yellow is packet loss or high latency.

 

 

Is this normal? What could the problem be? How do I present it to Voyager so support takes it seriously?

  #3274107 21-Aug-2024 11:53
Raise a support ticket with them pretty much with what you've offered above, and they'll give you things to try etc and go from there.

 

If you are purely using wifi, can you try via cable for a few days and see if you experience the same issue - if not, then you at least know its a local wifi issue and not ISP related.

 

 




  #3274110 21-Aug-2024 11:54
No, that's not normal. Just call the customer support and explain what you've done to troubleshoot - they're pretty good to deal with.

  #3274130 21-Aug-2024 12:58
Heya @umark - thats certainly NOT normal.
There could be a number of reasons to the cause that we will need to investigate with you.

 

Please lodge a fault with our team, and fire me through the Ticket reference via PM so I can track it.




  #3274182 21-Aug-2024 15:21
Not normal at all. This is what my voyager gigabit connection shows for the same thing.

 

 

 




  #3276143 28-Aug-2024 13:09
Hey @umark,

 

Sorry no one from Voyager has responded to you on here. If you haven't yet managed to resolve this with the support team can you drop me a private message with your connection information and support ticket ID.

 

 

 

Regards,

 

~H

  #3276146 28-Aug-2024 13:12
Hey @Firebirdnz,

 

You must have missed the message from @VygrNetworkMonkey!

 

All sorted now, it was the cable between the router and ONT.

 

Thanks for your message

  #3276243 28-Aug-2024 15:02
Ooops! It was right there in front of me! Glad it's resolved.

