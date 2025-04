I'm looking at taking the plunge into hyperfibre. My main PC is connected via ethernet to my router (ASUS TUF Gaming AX6000) on a 2.5G link, and I've tested the throughput with iperf and I get 2.36GBps max. The WAN port is 2.5G as well.

Voyager's website suggests at least 5G ports. Is that really necessary? I would be looking at upgrading to the 2G option.

Any experiences/knowledge appreciated