I don't think it's unusual - back in my Telecom/Spark call centre days, we used to charge a $52 reconnection fee from memory to restore a copper voice/DSL connection after a credit suspension/disconnection (only after taking full payment of the arrears of course). I'm talking well over a decade ago now but I'd imagine they (and many other RSPs) still do it and it's probably more expensive now.

I always advised the reconnect fee upfront and some people used to lose their minds over it. I would resort to the old "Well that's the charge pal, it is what it is, I can reconnect it now for you, but you need to agree to the charge otherwise I can't do anything for you, just say the word". Bear in mind these were not people who had just paid a few days late - these were people who had paid nothing for months and months.