Hi, i recently received an email from Voyager whom i have service with that the ISP is adding a $45 reactivation fee for anyone that has their service suspended and not paid up within 5 days.
Here's a snippet from my email
'At Voyager, our priority is to keep you connected. We understand life gets busy, and that’s why we always do our best to work with you and allow time for you to catch up on overdue balances.
However, to support continued service for all our customers and ensure fairness, we’re introducing a service re-activation fee of $45 (incl. GST) from 1st August 2025. This fee will help us cover the cost of manually restoring services. This change has been reflected in our T&Cs here (section 9 - Overdue Accounts) for your reference.
Don't worry! This fee will only apply if payment is not received within 5 days after your service has been suspended, and if we’ve had a request to restore your connection.'
This seems a bit like revenue gathering to me, surely its not all that complicated to reestablish someones fibre connection. Do they need to goto roadside cabinets and disconnect wires? I was under the impression all that happens is a setting on the ISP's side is changed. Anyway its something i wanted to share with others as ive been getting a bit disgruntled with Voyager last few years.