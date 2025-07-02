Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#320071 2-Jul-2025 22:46
Hi, i recently received an email from Voyager whom i have service with that the ISP is adding a $45 reactivation fee for anyone that has their service suspended and not paid up within 5 days.

 

Here's a snippet from my email

 

'At Voyager, our priority is to keep you connected. We understand life gets busy, and that’s why we always do our best to work with you and allow time for you to catch up on overdue balances.

 

However, to support continued service for all our customers and ensure fairness, we’re introducing a service re-activation fee of $45 (incl. GST) from 1st August 2025. This fee will help us cover the cost of manually restoring services. This change has been reflected in our T&Cs here (section 9 - Overdue Accounts) for your reference. 

 

Don't worry! This fee will only apply if payment is not received within 5 days after your service has been suspended, and if we’ve had a request to restore your connection.'

 

This seems a bit like revenue gathering to me, surely its not all that complicated to reestablish someones fibre connection.  Do they need to goto roadside cabinets and disconnect wires?  I was under the impression all that happens is a setting on the ISP's side is changed.  Anyway its something i wanted to share with others as ive been getting a bit disgruntled with Voyager last few years.

  #3389273 2-Jul-2025 23:09
This fee will help us cover the cost of manually restoring services.

 

And yet... most providers have this automated. If they're still doing this manually then they should automate it...

 

It's not abnormal for providers to have a re-connection fee - for example, Quic have one and their service is automated: https://www.quic.nz/fineprint/ 

 

I do understand it - ISP's are quite low margin but my bets are there are multiple warnings before suspension (like Quic) too.




  #3389324 2-Jul-2025 23:31
I don't think it's unusual - back in my Telecom/Spark call centre days, we used to charge a $52 reconnection fee from memory to restore a copper voice/DSL connection after a credit suspension/disconnection (only after taking full payment of the arrears of course). I'm talking well over a decade ago now but I'd imagine they (and many other RSPs) still do it and it's probably more expensive now.

 

I always advised the reconnect fee upfront and some people used to lose their minds over it. I would resort to the old "Well that's the charge pal, it is what it is, I can reconnect it now for you, but you need to agree to the charge otherwise I can't do anything for you, just say the word". Bear in mind these were not people who had just paid a few days late - these were people who had paid nothing for months and months.




