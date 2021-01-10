Pretty serious stuff.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123909468/reserve-bank-urgently-responding-to-illegal-breach-of-data-system
Pretty serious stuff.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123909468/reserve-bank-urgently-responding-to-illegal-breach-of-data-system
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
The bank issued a statement shortly after 2pm on Sunday saying a “third party file sharing service” used by the bank to share and store some sensitive information, had been illegally accessed.
Bugger they need to stop using torrents. 😁
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.
They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...
mgeek:
I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.
They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...
Jiriteach: “third party file sharing service” - wonder how many others are affected as well as which third party file sharing service!
Is it Mega? A discount from KDC?
Either way this is a pretty serious hack and I am sure more will come out over the next few days.
As for KDC is he even still around and whats he up to ??
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
Andib:mgeek:
I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.
They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...
Yep without knowing more it, the fact that 'hacks hasn't been mentioned sounds like someone got phished
Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' - though that generally wouldn't be illegal.
SomeoneSomewhere:
Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' -
"I know! We'll solve that problem by putting it in the cloud!".
Looking at the story, it's not clear how serious it really was, "may include some commercially and personally sensitive information" doesn't sound like too much, possibly financial reports shared out to companies or something.
Stu1:
Hopefully it’s not AML information often requested from banks which is uploaded to the RBNZ, this data often includes personal customer information and data
Ouch! Hadn't considered it could have been data flowing the other way, if it's AML data that would be serious.
(For the rest of the class, AML is anti money-laundering data, so records of transactions over a certain amount, the leaking of which could make you a target for crooks).
The file sharing service in question is one that I haven't heard of before.
The vulnerability is extremely serious and the vendor is notifying their customers directly regarding how to patch.
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Batman: Not mega?Not Mega
OmniouS:
Not Mega
L33tMega? Mega.ru? 收件人Mega?
😏
Wonder if this was tied to the Solarwinds hack infecting the storage providers systems ?