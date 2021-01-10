Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reserve Bank urgently responding to 'illegal breach of data system'
JaseNZ

2418 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#280781 10-Jan-2021 17:13
Send private message

Pretty serious stuff.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123909468/reserve-bank-urgently-responding-to-illegal-breach-of-data-system




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 1 | 2
JaseNZ

2418 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633135 10-Jan-2021 17:16
Send private message

The bank issued a statement shortly after 2pm on Sunday saying a "third party file sharing service" used by the bank to share and store some sensitive information, had been illegally accessed.

 

 

 

Bugger they need to stop using torrents. 😁




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

mgeek
107 posts

Master Geek


  #2633143 10-Jan-2021 17:38
Send private message

I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.

 

They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...

Jiriteach
650 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2633189 10-Jan-2021 18:04
Send private message

"third party file sharing service" - wonder how many others are affected as well as which third party file sharing service!

 
 
 
 


Andib
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2633195 10-Jan-2021 18:26
Send private message

mgeek:

I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.


They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...



Yep without knowing more & the fact that 'hack' hasn't been mentioned sounds like someone got phished

Geektastic
16085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633222 10-Jan-2021 19:10
Send private message

Jiriteach: "third party file sharing service" - wonder how many others are affected as well as which third party file sharing service!

 

 

 

Is it Mega? A discount from KDC?





JaseNZ

2418 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633224 10-Jan-2021 19:19
Send private message

Either way this is a pretty serious hack and I am sure more will come out over the next few days.

 

As for KDC is he even still around and whats he up to ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

SomeoneSomewhere
624 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2633229 10-Jan-2021 19:24
Send private message

Andib:
mgeek:

 

I'm impressed they managed to avoid saying 'hacked' throughout the entire article, and went with the (typically far more accurate) 'illegally accessed'.

 

 

 

They'll have to stop using money123 as their password now...

 



Yep without knowing more it, the fact that 'hacks hasn't been mentioned sounds like someone got phished

 

Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' - though that generally wouldn't be illegal.

 
 
 
 


neb

neb
5147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633247 10-Jan-2021 20:07
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

Or the old 'whoops, forgot the access controls on the AWS bucket' -

 

 

"I know! We'll solve that problem by putting it in the cloud!".

 

 

Looking at the story, it's not clear how serious it really was, "may include some commercially and personally sensitive information" doesn't sound like too much, possibly financial reports shared out to companies or something.

neb

neb
5147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633261 10-Jan-2021 20:44
Send private message

Stu1:

Hopefully it's not AML information often requested from banks which is uploaded to the RBNZ, this data often includes personal customer information and data 

 

 

Ouch! Hadn't considered it could have been data flowing the other way, if it's AML data that would be serious.

 

 

(For the rest of the class, AML is anti money-laundering data, so records of transactions over a certain amount, the leaking of which could make you a target for crooks).

mattwnz
18357 posts

Uber Geek


  #2633304 10-Jan-2021 23:49
Send private message

Cloud file sharing services are common and widely used. There is a lack of information about what this means or the seriousness of it. I hope more information about it is released to the public.

OmniouS
373 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633467 11-Jan-2021 11:05
Send private message

The file sharing service in question is one that I haven't heard of before.

 

The vulnerability is extremely serious and the vendor is notifying their customers directly regarding how to patch.

Batman
Mad Scientist
26974 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633471 11-Jan-2021 11:10
Send private message

Not mega?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

OmniouS
373 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633474 11-Jan-2021 11:17
Send private message

Batman: Not mega?
Not Mega

frankv
4848 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2633485 11-Jan-2021 11:44
Send private message

OmniouS:

 

Not Mega

 

 

L33tMega? Mega.ru? 收件人Mega?

 

😏

Scotdownunder
156 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2633651 11-Jan-2021 14:34
Send private message

Wonder if this was tied to the Solarwinds hack infecting the storage providers systems ?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





