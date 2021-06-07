jackyleunght2002

Hello All
Does anyone on this forum use wechat or Alipay?
Does this allow us to use foreign credit card.
I should have know this one.... But sadly not sure
Thanks
Jacky
can you clarify further, I use Alipay to accept payment, and what you mean by use foreign card, as in for payment to alipay users?
Hi there
Yes I know shops can accept Alipay or Wechat pay...
how about for us living in new zealand, although this is one of the chinese app for payment, are we allow to setup one using our own credit card to link into Alipay or wechat pay?
thank you for your help
Jacky