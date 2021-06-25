Geektastic

I was reading an article in the press the other day and they were reporting on how many people had become millionaires during Covid.

I sat and thought about the use of the word - it seems a bit ineffectual now. For example, when I was born, in the late 60's, someone who was a millionaire then was pretty well off - to have the same spending power as they had then in today's money (USD) you would need about $8.5 million now.

So the value of the money required to be a millionaire is a fraction of what it was even 50 years ago or so yet we still cling to the term and the positive or negative aspects of it as if it were still the same.

The MSM continue to throw the term around - usually with at least a whiff of the pejorative about it - but logically it no longer seems to quite fit the bill. The money value has been eaten by inflation but the term definition has not.