It seems I can only pay online with poli at pbtech, can’t see an option to pay by credit card.Am I missing something.Rather not use poli
Gave me all the usual options earlier, Credit Card via Windcave, PayPal, Poli, Finance Cards etc...
Credit card is still showing up for me.
So got off ipad and on to desk and payment option change is obvious. But as a ANZ customer my only non fee option is poli, credit card has a 2.5% fee, on a $700 purchase its a reasonable addon, and online eftpos is only ASB and Westpac. Id like to buy in person but PBtech is not in my town and Im not paying with poli.
I suppose my problem is with my bank not pbtech, I would’ve used online eftpos if it was available, but my bank only allows poli. And the issues with poli have been discussed many times on this site.
