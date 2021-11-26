Sorry mods wasn't thinking when I posted.

So got off ipad and on to desk and payment option change is obvious. But as a ANZ customer my only non fee option is poli, credit card has a 2.5% fee, on a $700 purchase its a reasonable addon, and online eftpos is only ASB and Westpac. Id like to buy in person but PBtech is not in my town and Im not paying with poli.