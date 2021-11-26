Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Poli on pbtech
dazhann

454 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#290673 26-Nov-2021 19:40
It seems I can only pay online with poli at pbtech, can’t see an option to pay by credit card.Am I missing something.Rather not use poli

dacraka
671 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2819971 26-Nov-2021 19:43
Mate, wrong forum

RunningMan
6673 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819972 26-Nov-2021 19:46
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=150195


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
72393 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819973 26-Nov-2021 19:47
Moved.

Back on topic, I have not checked today but have bought and paid with credit card before.




RunningMan
6673 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819974 26-Nov-2021 19:49
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/help/article/22/Payment-methods

 

Credit card is fine.

mrdrifter
430 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2819975 26-Nov-2021 19:49
Gave me all the usual options earlier, Credit Card via Windcave, PayPal, Poli, Finance Cards etc...

 

It was finally cheaper to buy RAM locally than import!

Behodar
7723 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819976 26-Nov-2021 19:50
Credit card is still showing up for me.

dylanp
821 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2820032 26-Nov-2021 20:03
They have online EFTPOS too which is really neat if you're with one of the few banks that supports it.

larknz
417 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2820034 26-Nov-2021 20:06
Paid by credit card this morning

dazhann

454 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2820068 26-Nov-2021 22:19
Sorry mods wasn't thinking when I posted.

 

So got off ipad and on to desk and payment option change is obvious. But as a ANZ customer my only non fee option is poli, credit card has a 2.5% fee, on a $700 purchase its a reasonable addon, and  online eftpos is only ASB and Westpac. Id like to buy in person but PBtech is not in my town and Im not paying with poli.

Senecio
1239 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2820070 26-Nov-2021 22:26
PBTech have always applied a credit card fee, even when buying in store.

I don’t usually begrudge them that. They can’t keep their prices as low as they are and absorb the credit card fees in their margin.

dazhann

454 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2820073 26-Nov-2021 22:33
I suppose my problem is with my bank not pbtech, I would’ve used online eftpos if it was available, but my bank only allows poli. And the issues with poli have been discussed many times on this site.

SepticSceptic
1938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2820078 26-Nov-2021 22:44
Is bank transfer not an option for you ?




