Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.



spaceknight

39 posts

Geek


#291867 9-Dec-2021 23:13
I've been with ASB for over 20 years and it had a pretty good online services, but they completely changed it a few months ago, apparently to be more 'mobile friendly' and removed some functionality as well. I am generally not against changing the UI as long as it's an improvement, but they removed certain features which were really convenient, e.g. being able to do bulk transfers between accounts (now I have to do it one at a time and it does not even retain the accounts selected). It even lacks basic UX best practices such as a 'back' button from certain forms so you are forced to use the browser back button. Anyway, I am keen to hear what the online services of other banks are like (and how they compare with ASB).

 1 | 2
Delphinus
591 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2829673 9-Dec-2021 23:22
I've always thought that BNZ had the best online interface and mobile app.

Linux
8965 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829674 9-Dec-2021 23:31
bnz online and mobile I would say is the best I have used

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829679 9-Dec-2021 23:50
Yep another vote for BNZ.

 

ANZ's isn't bad but the fact I can't change my home loan payments without either sending a bankmail, going into the branch or calling the home loans team in the call centre is pretty backwards - BNZ have this digital.

 

And yes, I do work for a third unrelated bank here. There is no bias.




rugrat
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2829680 9-Dec-2021 23:52
Happy with BNZ, not sure what you mean by bulk transfers, but can transfer money from one account to another by sliding the from account onto the to account. It’s pretty quick.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1959 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829695 10-Dec-2021 06:36
spaceknight:

 

I've been with ASB for over 20 years and it had a pretty good online services, but they completely changed it a few months ago, apparently to be more 'mobile friendly' and removed some functionality as well.

 

 

The new UI is awful. If you have your personal and business accounts linked, other than the business accounts appearing at the bottom, there is now nothing to separate the two in the account list.

 

I quite like the look and feel of the Heartland Digital online banking system, but as most of my daily banking is with ASB, I haven't explored it too much. The BNZ interface is mobile friendly (I'm not), but it does seem quite functional. It's great for occasional one-off payments to people as they all appear as icons down the bottom of the screen. I haven't used it for other forms of bill payment.

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2829760 10-Dec-2021 08:14
I’m with ASB for my main personal and business banking, and while I love the new main balances screen, it can be jarring when you click just one level/screen in and it’s suddenly back to the old design/UI.

I now have BNZ accounts too and they get my vote for one simple reason — the instant iOS push notifications whenever there’s account activity (payments, deposits). With ASB you have to set up all kinds of logic and thresholds to get notifications.

alasta
5653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829769 10-Dec-2021 08:37
I also find BNZ really good. My only complaint is that there is a bug in their iPhone app whereby it kicks you out a few seconds after you've logged in and forces you to log in a second time, but it works fine thereafter. 



rogercruse
600 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829770 10-Dec-2021 08:39
Noting the recommendartions so far, but none for KiwiBank. We find this strange as they offer the same phone and internet banking serivces as the other banks plus thay truely customer focussed.

 

For example, we became customers in 2010 after moving from England. Istill remember being ushered into an office when travelling from Healthrow to complete the activation paperwork at the WyndhamStreet branch. I think a fell asleep more than once.

 

Later when we wanted a mortgage on an Auckland property, we were recommendated to go with another bank (KiwiBank didn't offer an Offset mortgage at the time). We changed to KiwiBank as sooned as they did. [We used a Offset Mortgage in the UK to clear our mortgage about ten year early]

 

Having again payed off our KiwiBank mortgage within five years, we talked to Kiwibank about moving away from Auckland and downsizing,  they provided the finance a new build property in Northland, all payments completed by a brief phone call to Donna at Kiwibank. (Thank you again, Donna).

 

So, when its difficult to decide on which bank to choose, go with a bank that can offer such good service.

 

   

 

 

 

 

alasta
5653 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829778 10-Dec-2021 08:53
rogercruse:

 

So, when its difficult to decide on which bank to choose, go with a bank that can offer such good service.

 

 

I've been with BNZ for over 30 years and always had excellent service from them until a few months ago when I had to draw down my unconditionally approved mortgage. They suddenly became uncontactable a couple of days prior to settlement and I ended up having to get really aggressive with them just to get them to do what they had already promised to do.

 

It's a real shame to see them trash 30 years of loyalty in the space of a few days. 

wratterus
1460 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829780 10-Dec-2021 08:58
Yeah ASB sort of stuffed up everything with that update. Not enough to make me change, but they did have a great system before. 

cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829786 10-Dec-2021 09:12
rogercruse:

Noting the recommendartions so far, but none for KiwiBank. We find this strange as they offer the same phone and internet banking serivces as the other banks plus thay truely customer focussed.



I’ve found the opposite to be true in terms of Kiwibank. The arrogance and condescension that I came across TWO different loan instances was world class… to the point that I lost money leaving them the second time. Just because Kiwibank is a NZ based bank, doesn’t entitle them to act like douche bags.




vexxxboy
3820 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829813 10-Dec-2021 09:54
the Co-operative bank has really good internet banking and the mobile app is great. It is just the little things they do , like having the dog bark at you when you transfer money an it goes through. 




vexxxboy
3820 posts

Uber Geek


  #2829816 10-Dec-2021 09:57
cokemaster:
rogercruse:

 

Noting the recommendartions so far, but none for KiwiBank. We find this strange as they offer the same phone and internet banking serivces as the other banks plus thay truely customer focussed.

 



I’ve found the opposite to be true in terms of Kiwibank. The arrogance and condescension that I came across TWO different loan instances was world class… to the point that I lost money leaving them the second time. Just because Kiwibank is a NZ based bank, doesn’t entitle them to act like douche bags.

 

my son is with Kiwi bank and i find the online banking is to worried about security and it makes it really hard to use. you can be user friendly and have good security but Kiwibank has got away from user friendly.




MartinGZ
222 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2830000 10-Dec-2021 15:10
vexxxboy:

 

my son is with Kiwi bank and i find the online banking is to worried about security and it makes it really hard to use. you can be user friendly and have good security but Kiwibank has got away from user friendly.

 

 

I find the KB online and app absolutely fine and have no problems with the level of security - not sure what issues you find there. The app especially I find really user friendly and just keeps improving. As @vexxxboy said it's the little things that count (not sure about a barking dog though - think that would soon drive me bonkers), like being able to email confirmation of a just complete bank transfer.

 

The problem with asking advice on something like this is that most of us will have experience of only 1 or 2 banks, so very difficult to do comparative studies. 

 

I've been a Kiwibank user for the last 17 years and a foundation business customer, no experience with other bank online use.




vexxxboy
3820 posts

Uber Geek


  #2830006 10-Dec-2021 15:22
MartinGZ:

 

vexxxboy:

 

my son is with Kiwi bank and i find the online banking is to worried about security and it makes it really hard to use. you can be user friendly and have good security but Kiwibank has got away from user friendly.

 

 

I find the KB online and app absolutely fine and have no problems with the level of security - not sure what issues you find there. The app especially I find really user friendly and just keeps improving. As @vexxxboy said it's the little things that count (not sure about a barking dog though - think that would soon drive me bonkers), like being able to email confirmation of a just complete bank transfer.

 

The problem with asking advice on something like this is that most of us will have experience of only 1 or 2 banks, so very difficult to do comparative studies. 

 

I've been a Kiwibank user for the last 17 years and a foundation business customer, no experience with other bank online use.

 

 

the number of times he has got the question answer wrong by accident  and then been locked out even though you are meant to get 3 attempts is a lot and then you have to go through such a rigmarole to get it back working again , he is now switching banks.




