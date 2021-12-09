spaceknight:

Noting the recommendartions so far, but none for KiwiBank. We find this strange as they offer the same phone and internet banking serivces as the other banks plus thay truely customer focussed.

For example, we became customers in 2010 after moving from England. Istill remember being ushered into an office when travelling from Healthrow to complete the activation paperwork at the WyndhamStreet branch. I think a fell asleep more than once.

Later when we wanted a mortgage on an Auckland property, we were recommendated to go with another bank (KiwiBank didn't offer an Offset mortgage at the time). We changed to KiwiBank as sooned as they did. [We used a Offset Mortgage in the UK to clear our mortgage about ten year early]

Having again payed off our KiwiBank mortgage within five years, we talked to Kiwibank about moving away from Auckland and downsizing, they provided the finance a new build property in Northland, all payments completed by a brief phone call to Donna at Kiwibank. (Thank you again, Donna).

So, when its difficult to decide on which bank to choose, go with a bank that can offer such good service.