spaceknight:

I've been with ASB for over 20 years and it had a pretty good online services, but they completely changed it a few months ago, apparently to be more 'mobile friendly' and removed some functionality as well. I am generally not against changing the UI as long as it's an improvement, but they removed certain features which were really convenient, e.g. being able to do bulk transfers between accounts (now I have to do it one at a time and it does not even retain the accounts selected). It even lacks basic UX best practices such as a 'back' button from certain forms so you are forced to use the browser back button. Anyway, I am keen to hear what the online services of other banks are like (and how they compare with ASB).