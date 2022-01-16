So basically here is my advise. Go with a credit card with your main bank if you're going to be using it as your primary card. Consider other value added things such as Apple Pay / Google Pay and also interest rates, fees etc on top of your rewards.

Also remember that the new CCCFA legislation looks through all your financials so applying for a credit card with both banks at the same time may see you get declined by both. If you wish to apply through BNZ then ensure you cancel the SBS application first.