Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementSBS vs BNZ VISA Platinum Cash Back Card
quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293361 16-Jan-2022 15:23
Send private message

Just applied for SBS, still in progress but I think BNZ is slightly better value for around 18-20k/yr spend as you get travel insurance etc. Has anyone had experience with SBS bank or their card? Wonder if it's worth cancelling the application and applying for BNZ but don't want unnecessary credit checks on my file and not sure if SBS have done one so far or not. Did a credit simple report yesterday but nothing from SBS on file though their online application seems to do some sort of credit and identity check when processing when I applied on Friday and got conditional approval. Got email after few hours asking to provide income documents etc. 





Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851562 16-Jan-2022 17:29
Send private message

So basically here is my advise. Go with a credit card with your main bank if you're going to be using it as your primary card. Consider other value added things such as Apple Pay / Google Pay and also interest rates, fees etc on top of your rewards.

 

Also remember that the new CCCFA legislation looks through all your financials so applying for a credit card with both banks at the same time may see you get declined by both. If you wish to apply through BNZ then ensure you cancel the SBS application first.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851564 16-Jan-2022 17:40
Send private message

Thanks @michaelmurfy. Ok so even if SBS have done a credit check and I cancel the application, it doesn’t matter for my BNZ application if they see some sort of credit check done by SBS like within a few days ago? Main bank card is not that great and fees is high, no cash back, reward scheme also not great so planning to cancel it if I get approved for a new SBS or BNZ card. I would like to cancel SBS application but if they’ve done a credit check and BNZ will see it which might affect outcome I’d rather just leave it as is.

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851566 16-Jan-2022 17:49
Send private message

Actually my current one is Westpac airpoints which I find useless. Anyone knows how Hotpoints pay works and at what rate it converts to $$?



shk292
2377 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2851567 16-Jan-2022 17:53
Send private message

quebec: Actually my current one is Westpac airpoints which I find useless. Anyone knows how Hotpoints pay works and at what rate it converts to $$?

 

I can't remember the exact numbers but converting hotpoints to vouchers is about 15% better value than hotpoints pay I think

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851600 16-Jan-2022 19:13
Send private message

Basically what I want to know is if SBS have already done the credit check and put an entry on my file or not? If that’s the case I’d prefer to just go ahead with it and see the outcome. Anyway to find out?

cokemaster
Exited
4500 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851793 16-Jan-2022 22:05
Send private message

You should see a credit enquiry on your credit report.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851812 16-Jan-2022 23:22
Send private message

cokemaster:

You should see a credit enquiry on your credit report.


Doesn’t show up on credit simple. Does it get updated pretty quick,



Delorean
387 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851816 16-Jan-2022 23:57
Send private message

There are 3 bureaus that can be used.

 

Equifax, illion and Centrix. SBS may not use illion (Credit Simple) as traditionally credit card issuers typically use Equifax. 

 

Also, it takes 24-48 hrs for illion to update the records.

quebec

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851834 17-Jan-2022 07:53
Send private message

I assumed the credit file across all agencies will have same data. So most likely SBS have already made an inquiry. Probably best to not cancel and see what happens and maybe change to BNZ after some time.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 