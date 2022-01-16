Just applied for SBS, still in progress but I think BNZ is slightly better value for around 18-20k/yr spend as you get travel insurance etc. Has anyone had experience with SBS bank or their card? Wonder if it's worth cancelling the application and applying for BNZ but don't want unnecessary credit checks on my file and not sure if SBS have done one so far or not. Did a credit simple report yesterday but nothing from SBS on file though their online application seems to do some sort of credit and identity check when processing when I applied on Friday and got conditional approval. Got email after few hours asking to provide income documents etc.