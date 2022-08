davidcole: Both of these places need to sort out their scanners then....9/10 I can't use my NW card, as it wont read off my phone (else you're taking a wallet full of cards everywhere)

I’ve had that. I just hand my phone to check out operator and they scan on there side/ or type number manually.

Last couple of times it has scanned fine, think it’s fussy on how hold phone to scanner, can’t be to close or to far away.

I photo/scan my paper receipts from other places as fading happens before warrantee period over (As mentioned). Noel Leemings emails them which is good.

Hopefully more places go that way.