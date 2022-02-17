I'm wanting to send some money overseas to my family members in China, Guangzhou but want to know the currency first. Upon checking BNZ exchange rates section, it doesn't display any currency info for China..
Thanks
It's probably price on application (for some reason)
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Handsomedan:
It's probably price on application (for some reason)
Hey, thanks for coming by. Can you explain that with a little more detail? i'm still new to sending money overseas
NglButiLoveTechnolog:
Handsomedan:
It's probably price on application (for some reason)
Hey, thanks for coming by. Can you explain that with a little more detail? i'm still new to sending money overseas
It'll either be a volatile or restricted currency, so you'd need to contact the bank to get a price for sending that currency (if you're even able to send it at all).
CNY/CNH have always been ...interesting.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...