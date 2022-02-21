Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#293896 21-Feb-2022 07:14
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2022/feb/20/credit-suisse-secrets-leak-unmasks-criminals-fraudsters-corrupt-politicians

 

massive leak from one of the world’s biggest private banks, Credit Suisse, has exposed the hidden wealth of clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and other serious crimes.

 

Details of accounts linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse clients all over the world are contained in the leak, which unmasks the beneficiaries of more than 100bn Swiss francs (£80bn) held in one of Switzerland’s best-known financial institutions.




  #2871821 21-Feb-2022 09:30
Hardly surprising really... And that seems to only be a small subset of their clients.

Anything that involves banks policing themselves is going to end with record profits for the banks, to hell with ethics.

