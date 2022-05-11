TechnoGuy001:

Maybe it's just me, but I really liked the old design. Thought it was simple, clean and easy on the eyes.

This new one feels way to hard blacks on hard white, or that pinkish colour, just doesn't look right, too much contrast.

Allot of the icons look badly designed, not something you'd expect from an establishment bank with money to afford good designers. (I'm no designer, so maybe I'm wrong)

I realise they're trying to be more "modern, progressive and inclusive New Zealand", but feel like there are better ways to achieve that.

new

old

new

old