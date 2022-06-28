Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor. If investing please consider our affiliate links for new accounts: Sharesies or Hatch. To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsFinance and wealth managementThe Great Insurance Rort of 2022
Wheelbarrow01

1213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

#298560 28-Jun-2022 09:46
Send private message quote this post

So, last year I paid a $608 premium to insure my VW Touareg for $40,800 agreed value.

 

I just got my renewal pack via email. This year the premium is $1117 for a much reduced "agreed" value of $32,463.

 

I have made no claims in the intervening time which might have negatively (or positively!) influenced the premium.

 

This is the same insurance company that I previously insured my Ranger through - that was insured for around $70,000 at the time and the premium was around $750 which was much more bang for buck.

 

My wife's premium for her Mazda 3 has also markedly risen this year. I just don't see how such crushing rises are justified. Time to shop around but I find it baffling that premuims continue to rise steeply every year while the total cover reduces significantly at the same time.

 

Who else is experiencing this right now? It can't just be me I'm sure....

 

 




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
RobDickinson
1392 posts

Uber Geek


  #2935178 28-Jun-2022 09:54
Send private message quote this post

go incognito and get a new quote from the same company

Wheelbarrow01

1213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2935183 28-Jun-2022 10:10
Send private message quote this post

RobDickinson:

 

go incognito and get a new quote from the same company

 

 

Yes I did that this morning - it was about $50 cheaper for "Jim Jones" to insure my car for the same amount and with the same conditions, domiciled at my neighbour's address.

 

Interestingly, another insurance company that I left 3 years ago due to them being comparitively more expensive is now significantly cheaper - $868 for same cover and conditions.

 

I will continue my shop around - clearly prices are all over the place.

MikeB4
17060 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2935238 28-Jun-2022 10:16
Send private message quote this post

AIG/State? They are increasing premiums by 35%. The government needs to go after these companies. The grocery sector has nothing on these rip off merchants.



thewabbit
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2935245 28-Jun-2022 10:20
Send private message quote this post

My renewal is coming up in about a week. A Subaru Imprezza STI, with an (unchanged) fixed price. Went down about $90 for the year (AMI). Needless to say I was shocked with that

Wheelbarrow01

1213 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2935250 28-Jun-2022 10:31
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4: AIG/State? They are increasing premiums by 35%. The government needs to go after these companies. The grocery sector has nothing on these rip off merchants.

 

No - interestingly State is the company that quoted the lower amount tis morning - $868.

Inphinity
2701 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2935255 28-Jun-2022 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Time to shop around but I find it baffling that premuims continue to rise steeply every year while the total cover reduces significantly at the same time.

 

 

While I agree it's ridiculous it rises that much, do remember, a chunk of the premium is to insurance against damage you cause at-fault to other peoples vehicles or property, not just the value of your own car, which is only a portion of their overall cost risk assessment.

alasta
5666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2935256 28-Jun-2022 10:47
Send private message quote this post

I got a crazy increase for my car insurance from AMI a few years ago and had to go out to market. I got a much cheaper deal elsewhere. The same thing has just happened with my medical insurance - Southern Cross want a 27% increase but I can avoid the increase if I change to another provider.

 

I suspect that a lot of these companies are relying on a large number of customers being too lazy to churn. 



OldGeek
638 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935257 28-Jun-2022 10:47
Send private message quote this post

trademeinsurance.co.nz (underwritten by Tower).  I have 2 vehicles insured with them and premiums have not gone up despite claims.




-- 

OldGeek.

timmmay
18481 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2935259 28-Jun-2022 10:49
Send private message quote this post

I shop around every year for car insurance. You can often get online only discounts and the insurers put up their prices at different times.

 

I suspect the high risk of natural disasters in NZ is the driver, plus maybe desire for increased profits.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 