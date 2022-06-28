Wheelbarrow01:

So, last year I paid a $608 premium to insure my VW Touareg for $40,800 agreed value.

I just got my renewal pack via email. This year the premium is $1117 for a much reduced "agreed" value of $32,463.

I have made no claims in the intervening time which might have negatively (or positively!) influenced the premium.

This is the same insurance company that I previously insured my Ranger through - that was insured for around $70,000 at the time and the premium was around $750 which was much more bang for buck.

My wife's premium for her Mazda 3 has also markedly risen this year. I just don't see how such crushing rises are justified. Time to shop around but I find it baffling that premuims continue to rise steeply every year while the total cover reduces significantly at the same time.

Who else is experiencing this right now? It can't just be me I'm sure....