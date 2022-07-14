Press Release ANZ Bank has confirmed it is in discussions with KKR to potentially acquire accounting software specialist MYOB. ANZ confirmed its intentions in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), but said the two were yet to “reach agreement in relation to the acquisition and there is no certainty it will proceed.” Should the transaction proceed it would be subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the New Zealand Overseas Investments Office. ANZ said it will make an announcement to the market if the negotiations are successfully completed and an agreement is entered into. More information: https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/699816/anz-confirms-discussions-potentially-buy-myob/

Hi Geekzone

Both our ANZ and MYOB teams love our instantly recognisable names, which are of course abbreviations of longer names or terms. ANZ is short for "Australia and New Zealand Banking Group" and MYOB is short for "Mind Your Own Business". As a part of the potential branding our new combined organisation, we'd love your help to vote on the new name of our combined entity. Please submit your comments to integrationteam@anzmyob.co.nz by midnight on April 1st and be in to win.

After having a brainstorming session with our marketing team, executive teams, and Stu who runs our 4th floor cafe, we are looking at anagrams of our combined names and would love your thoughts on the following options:

NO BY MAN

AM NZ BOY

AM NZ YOB

BONY DAM

ZANY MOB

MANY BOZ(os)

The prize pack for the successful voter will include:

A branded tool set featuring left handed screwdrivers A car care pack that includes a locally sourced and eco friendly indicator fluid refill For the musician in your life, an new air guitar personally signed by our CEO.

Thanks for your help!

The Integration Team