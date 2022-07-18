Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi,

Just trying to figure out how a recurring charge is happening after the bank has cancelled the original credit card and replaced it.

In May we noticed a charge labelled as MS Ultimate 1 Month showing up against my wife's card, unusual as my ultimate subscription is paid a few years in advance. No subscriptions show against her Microsoft account, double checked the kids accounts as well just in case. Not even any payment methods setup against any of them. I.e. all MS services are managed via my account and card.

Even on a call with Microsoft fraud team they couldn't find the transaction on their end against her MS account or Credit Card.
The bank were good in opening a dispute on the original transaction and replacing the card. Now we've found the charge recurring against the new card. The bank have asked her to disconnect the card from Google pay (not sure how that will help) and to wait a month to see if it happens again.

Any ideas on how this would happen?

Do you have Android phones?

Go to https://pay.google.com/gp/w/home/subscriptions and services and see if there is anything there.




