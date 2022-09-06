I'm a little confused with Fly Buys.

I have an account and card, and my wife has a card which is on my account. So in theory, anything we do with Flybuys should show under the one account.

When we go to New World, the points show as Flybuy points.... all good.

But for some reason, my wife insists that when we go to Z, that the savings we bank on petrol are held separately - so if I go to fill the car, my card will say I have 16c available, and hers will show 10c.

I don't think this is right, and that whatever is showing on mine should match hers, and whenever one of us uses the banked amount, the other loses it as well.

Is she correct and the balances for Z are separate ? I've got to fill up tomorrow and will check what savings are available and what the site shows afterwards........

As a side thing as well..... on my Flybuys account, it shows I have 3 cards, mine, my wifes and one unknown user....... I cant manipulate that 3rd user apart from blocking them from using my points. Even FlyBuys themselves couldnt help me figure out what its there for when I called them years ago. Almost like someone added their card to my account somehow....