Hi all,

i've been struggling to find a reliable calculator for deductible mortgage interest.

I helping a friend with her rental property and she needs to calculate how much she can claim from the interested that she has been charged on her rental property.

could anyone please help assisting an easy way to get the figure that can be claimed?

from my understanding she paid about $18000 in her mortage interest in the past financial year. how can I know how much of those $18k she can claim?

thank you